LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 18, 2021: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Virgil van Dijk sets new record as Konate looks to follow in his unrivalled footsteps

Records broken and incredible streaks ongoing, Liverpool’s win over West Ham saw a number of impressive statistics emerge beyond just the all-important three points.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side are on a formidable run of late, winning their last 12 in a row and are unbeaten across the last 15 in all competitions.

It has seen a trophy added to the cabinet and further progression in the FA Cup, while the gap to the top of the Premier League table was again cut to just three points.

But West Ham‘s visit on Sunday also proved monumental for the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate who all impressed at Anfield in the 1-0 win.

Here are three impressive stats from the latest Liverpool win.

 

This Is Van Dijk

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, March 4, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (R) and goalkeeper Alisson Becker after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Against Leeds, the Dutchman equalled the record but he is now the player to play the most home Premier League games for a single club without ever losing, with the run now stretching to an incredible 60.

Of those 60 league games, Van Dijk has been on the winning side 52 times and has walked from the Anfield turf with a draw just eight times!

It’s an astonishing figure that is representative of the transformational nature of his signing and his standing within the team.

It’s a run that never looks like it’ll end. Long may it continue!

 

Konate following in his footsteps

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, March 4, 2022: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

On a similar line, Ibrahima Konate has experienced a near-perfect start to his Liverpool career having yet to feature in a game that ended in defeat.

The young centre-back was a standout against West Ham as he continues to grow by leaps and bounds and has flourished next to Van Dijk and both Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

And in his 18 appearances so far, has ended up on the winning side 13 times and has been a part of only five draws – with a trophy thrown in for good measure!

And according to Opta’s Michael Reid, it is the longest unbeaten start to a player’s career at the club since Ray Houghton, who didn’t lose any of his first 23 appearances in 1987/88.

Six more games to go undefeated before he can lay claim to that record, will he do it?

 

16 and counting for Trent!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 6th, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC and Cardiff City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A generational talent who continues to re-write the record books with his wand of a right foot, Alexander-Arnold again reached new heights on Saturday with his latest assist.

His cross-cum-shot into the path of Sadio Mane was his 16th assist of the season, the most he has ever managed in a single campaign – it is still only March.

It’s a stunning return that has taken his Premier League assist tally to 44 as he looks to race Andy Robertson to the title of the most assists in the competition for a defender, currently held by Leighton Baines (53).

Adding to that, the 23-year-old’s assist tally of 16 is one that equals Steven Gerrard’s personal best for most assists in a single Liverpool season, which he reached in three different campaigns.

A revolutionary player changing the way the full-back position is perceived and the right-back knows that, saying: “We’re kind of changing the game from a full-back perspective and going and winning games for the team.”

