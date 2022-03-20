Liverpool have the opportunity to secure another trip to Wembley and Nottingham Forest are the side to beat. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

The FA Cup quarter-finals are here for the Reds on the eve of the international break after a relentless run, which includes 14 wins from the last 15 games in all competitions.

And the Championship side are now standing between them and a place in the semi-finals at Wembley, with Liverpool’s dream of maximum trophies reliant on passing tonight’s latest test.

It will not be an easy feat with Nottingham Forest having already knocked out both Arsenal and Leicester, but Liverpool cannot allow themselves to become their latest scalp.

In what is the first meeting between the clubs in 23 years, can the Reds come out on top?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 6pm (GMT) – or 1pm in New York, 10am in Los Angeles, 5am (Monday) in Sydney, 10pm in Dubai and 9pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool is being shown live on ITV 1 and the ITV Hub in the UK which is available to live stream here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest FA Cup game of the season on the following channels worldwide:

