13 amazing photos as Liverpool FC Women lift title in front of record crowd

A record crowd saw the Liverpool FC Women thrash Sheffield United 6-1 on Sunday afternoon, before lifting the Women’s Championship title.

The Reds clinched the title with victory at Bristol City last time out, but an international break made for a long wait to be presented with the trophy.

It finally came three weeks later, with Liverpool hosting Sheffield United at Prenton Park for their final home game of the season.

With decorated manager Matt Beard in place, it served as a fitting moment for the Reds to lift the trophy, after thumping a Sheffield United side led by former boss Neil Redfearn by six goals to one.

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 24, 2022: Liverpool's captain Niamh Fahey leads her side out to a guard of honour before the FA Women’s Championship Round 21 match between Liverpool FC Women and Sheffield United FC Women at Prenton Park. (Pic by Lindsey Parneby/Propaganda)

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 24, 2022: Liverpool supporters during the FA Women’s Championship Round 21 match between Liverpool FC Women and Sheffield United FC Women at Prenton Park. (Pic by Lindsey Parneby/Propaganda)

Redfearn, in many ways, represents the decline the Liverpool women’s side endured on their way to relegation to the second tier, his short reign coming at a time of frustrating upheaval.

The Blades held a guard of honour before kickoff, welcoming the champions to the pitch.

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 24, 2022: Liverpool's Katie Stengel celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Women’s Championship Round 21 match between Liverpool FC Women and Sheffield United FC Women at Prenton Park. (Pic by Lindsey Parneby/Propaganda)

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 24, 2022: Liverpool's Katie Stengel (#24) celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Women’s Championship Round 21 match between Liverpool FC Women and Sheffield United FC Women at Prenton Park. (Pic by Lindsey Parneby/Propaganda)

And it was a hugely positive afternoon as Katie Stengel opened the scoring in the third minute, the American striker eventually netting a brace alongside goals from Leanne Kiernan, Melissa Lawley, Missy Bo Kearns and Jasmine Matthews.

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 24, 2022: Liverpool's Leanne Kiernan celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Women’s Championship Round 21 match between Liverpool FC Women and Sheffield United FC Women at Prenton Park. (Pic by Lindsey Parneby/Propaganda)

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 24, 2022: Liverpool's Leanne Kiernan celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Women’s Championship Round 21 match between Liverpool FC Women and Sheffield United FC Women at Prenton Park. (Pic by Lindsey Parneby/Propaganda)

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 24, 2022: Liverpool's Melissa Lawley (R) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the third goal during the FA Women’s Championship Round 21 match between Liverpool FC Women and Sheffield United FC Women at Prenton Park. (Pic by Lindsey Parneby/Propaganda)

A total of 2,138 fans were in attendance at Prenton Park – a record women’s crowd for the Birkenhead stadium – with kickoff shifted to midday to accommodate the men’s Merseyside derby.

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 24, 2022: Liverpool's Missy Bo Kearns celebrates after scoring the fifth goal during the FA Women’s Championship Round 21 match between Liverpool FC Women and Sheffield United FC Women at Prenton Park. (Pic by Lindsey Parneby/Propaganda)

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 24, 2022: Liverpool's Missy Bo Kearns celebrates after scoring the fifth goal during the FA Women’s Championship Round 21 match between Liverpool FC Women and Sheffield United FC Women at Prenton Park. (Pic by Lindsey Parneby/Propaganda)

In truth, the crowd would likely have been bigger had the tie taken place a day previous, but FA regulations saw the two games held within hours of each other.

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 24, 2022: Liverpool's captain Niamh Fahey lifts the Championship trophy after the FA Women’s Championship Round 21 match between Liverpool FC Women and Sheffield United FC Women at Prenton Park. (Pic by Lindsey Parneby/Propaganda)

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 24, 2022: Liverpool's captain Niamh Fahey lifts the Championship trophy after the FA Women’s Championship Round 21 match between Liverpool FC Women and Sheffield United FC Women at Prenton Park. (Pic by Lindsey Parneby/Propaganda)

Those at the home of Liverpool FC Women bore witness to a monumental occasion, with captain Niamh Fahey leading the trophy lift as the Reds return to the Women’s Super League.

There was a ‘Fahey shuffle’ from the captain, who had been hounded by Scouse midfielder Kearns before the game to emulate Jordan Henderson:

Liverpool are promoted – with one game left to play at Lewes next weekend – having lost only once in the league this season, that being on opening day.

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 24, 2022: Liverpool's Rachel Furness celebrates winning the Championship with team-mates after the FA Women’s Championship Round 21 match between Liverpool FC Women and Sheffield United FC Women at Prenton Park. Liverpool won 6-1. (Pic by Lindsey Parneby/Propaganda)

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 24, 2022: Liverpool's Rachel Furness celebrates winning the Championship with team-mates after the FA Women’s Championship Round 21 match between Liverpool FC Women and Sheffield United FC Women at Prenton Park. Liverpool won 6-1. (Pic by Lindsey Parneby/Propaganda)

Beard’s side are unbeaten in 20 league games, with 16 wins and four draws, scoring 48 goals and conceding only nine over the course of the campaign.

Liverpool now return to the top flight, where they can renew rivalries with the likes of Everton, Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City.

Don’t you know, pump it up, the Reds are going up!

