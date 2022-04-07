Liverpool have reportedly reached a £7.7 million deal for Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho, with the 19-year-old completing his medical and agreeing a five-year contract.

Carvalho was close to making the move from Fulham to Liverpool at the end of the January transfer window, only for an issue with timing to see the deal fall through.

But with the teenager into the final months of his contract, that terms had already been agreed with the Championship club – and the player himself – suggested a summer transfer would be straightforward.

Liverpool could formalise the personal terms they had already verbally agreed with Carvalho, while the fee proposed in January would avoid a tribunal over compensation.

Just over two months after the initial deal collapsed, the three parties are now claimed to have finalised a move that will be officially announced in May.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims an exclusive in reporting a “done deal,” with Carvalho having undergone his medical with Liverpool.

The deal is said to be worth an initial £5 million with a further £2.7 million in add-ons, with a sell-on clause negotiated into the package.

Crucially, it is stressed that there is no agreement over Carvalho rejoining Fulham on loan for the 2022/23 campaign.

He has remained a key player for Marco Silva’s side despite the events of deadline day, and has scored eight goals and laid on seven assists in 31 games so far this season.

This included a goal in the 4-1 loss to Man City in the FA Cup fourth round, days after his move to Liverpool fell through, while he made his debut for the Portugal under-21s last month.

While Romano’s information should always be taken with a pinch of salt, it is likely that this is a credible claim, and fans can now await an official confirmation.

Carvalho should take up a role in Jurgen Klopp‘s first team next season, perhaps replacing James Milner or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, allowing him to reunite with former Fulham team-mate Harvey Elliott.