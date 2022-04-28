Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Full-time face off & mini Red reunion – 5 things fans spotted after Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal

There was a bit of spice and class all mixed in together as Liverpool notched an invaluable 2-0 win over Villarreal at a raucous Anfield under the European lights.

Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds knew a stubborn Villarreal outfit was awaiting in the Champions League semi-finals and we need only to wait until the second minute to have first sight of time-wasting.

But Liverpool chipped away one minute at a time and finally broke the Spanish outfit’s resolve twice in quick succession, causing Anfield to erupt as a significant step to the final was taken.

The night was won not without a plethora of talking points and fans did not miss a beat across social media, from a full-time face off to a reunion and the class actions of the travelling Villarreal fans:

 

Thiago the Magician

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Thiago Alcantara of Liverpool poses for a photo with their Playstation player of the match award after the UEFA Champions League Semi Final Leg One match between Liverpool and Villarreal at Anfield on April 27, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

This man brings his own ball to games and is so busy enchanting the opposition that they can’t help but watch the magic unfold as we do too.

‘Oohs and ahhs’ accompany his every move, he’s a level above the rest and a joy to behold and it was no different at Anfield on Wednesday night.

With a 96 percent pass accuracy, a post denying a pearler of a goal and a commanding presence in midfield, Thiago continues to set the world alight and it’s coming at just the right time for Liverpool.

His name was serenaded in the stands and on social media:

We are so very lucky.

 

A class act

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 13, 2022: Villarreal supporters during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and SL Benfica at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Villarreal’s supporters were in fine voice before, during and after the Anfield tie and they showed a touch of class that is sadly absent from many visiting teams.

Wednesday was not the first time they have honoured the victims of the Hillsborough disaster and it exemplified who they are as a collective, with Reds quick to show appreciation in return:

This is what football should be.

 

An old friend

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 13, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk greet former player Villarreal's Alberto Moreno during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and SL Benfica at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Alberto Moreno could play no part at Anfield after an ACL injury in March but he remains an ever-present in and around the Villarreal squad.

He was on the pitch after the final whistle and took time to talk to Alisson and Virgil van Dijk, whom he shared in the Champions League triumph back in 2019!

A mini-reunion and one that is sure to bring a smile to your face. Once a Red, always a Red.

 

The face off

There was a bit of tension after the final whistle and the skipper had a little word that you could abbreviate to ‘STFU’.

Klopp even got in on the action while Adrian played mediator and Trent offered a wry grin, a clip you have to watch a number of times to take in each reaction!

We’ve got the first laugh but we need the last laugh too.

 

Allez Allez Allez

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 13, 2022: Liverpool supporters sing "You'll Never Walk Alone" before the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and SL Benfica at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The atmosphere was electrifying inside Anfield, especially as Liverpool hit Villarreal twice in the space of two minutes.

It was rocking and if there was a roof, it would be long gone! What a night it was.

Anfield atmosphere a myth, please.

