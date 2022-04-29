Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
“It’s normal they win all the awards” – Pep Guardiola’s sarcastic quip on Liverpool

You know when the sarcasm is so thick you can feel it dripping off an answer, well, Pep Guardiola delivered one such moment in his response to Mo Salah‘s latest award.

It has been another scintillating season for Liverpool’s No. 11, with 30 goals to his name after 44 appearances – with 14 assists to boot so far.

And on Friday, he was confirmed as the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year, fending off competition from Kevin De Bruyne and Declan Rice.

Salah amassed 48 percent of the vote, beating out eight other Liverpool players individually nominated, in addition to six Man City players.

Jurgen Klopp offered a quick ‘thanks’ to the press during his press conference, while Guardiola and sarcasm become one and the same.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 19, 2022: Liverpool supporters' banner of Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“Congratulations to Salah,” he said concisely with no elaboration on Friday, after being asked about Liverpool’s winger winning the award.

[De Bruyne] won already [so doesn’t have to be disappointed], congratulations Salah,” he added when asked a follow-up question.

“Jurgen said they have the best ‘keeper, the second-best second ‘keeper in the world, the best central defender, the best holding midfielder, the best striker.

“So, it’s normal they win all the awards.”

It’s not the first time that Guardiola has responded in such a way and it’s become a recurring theme that end-of-season awards are “always for Liverpool.”

He said as much after Jordan Henderson won the same award back in 2020, ahead of De Bruyne.

It’s understandable that he feels his own players are worthy of the accolades, but it’s a peculiar stance to continually take. Paranoia? Perhaps.

