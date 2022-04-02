There are fewer tougher asks in this Liverpool side than to act as Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s deputy, but Jurgen Klopp was “really happy” with what he saw from Joe Gomez.

With Alexander-Arnold only fit enough for the bench on return from his hamstring injury, Gomez made only his second Premier League start of the season.

He ended it with an assist and impressed in both phases of the game and while admittedly not his favourite position, he was the “logical solution” for Klopp.

And the manager recognised Gomez’s struggle for consistent game time with competition only mounting for spots, but he is sure that the defender “will have more games” before 2021/22 is out.

“Top [performance,] he set up the goal and had another brilliant cross in the second half which could have been a goal,” Klopp told the BBC of his No. 12.

“How can you replace Trent Alexander Arnold? I didn’t ask him to play like Trent, I said play like Joe Gomez.

“He’s an outstanding player. He will have more games towards the end of the season.

“It was a logical solution today with the strength of Watford on the wings, with really quick players,” Klopp added when asked of Gomez by BT Sport.

“Joey did well defensively, of course, but offensively as well so we should be really happy about it.

“It’s a position he can play. It’s not his favourite position, that’s centre-half and I get that and he’s a really, really outstanding player in this position.

“But he can play right-back for us and that’s really helpful for situations like we have now.”

With every game up until the end of the season now a must-win to keep silverware hopes alive across three competitions, one expects to see Gomez’s opportunities continue at right-back.