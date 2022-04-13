Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 13, 2022: Benfica's Gi lberto Moraes Júnior (L) is tackled byLiverpool's James Milner during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and SL Benfica at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool 3-3 Benfica (6-4 agg.) – As it happened

Liverpool host Benfica in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final at Anfield. We’re live to bring you the latest.

The kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Serdar Gozubuyuk (NED).

Tonight’s blog is run by Dan Clubbe, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @dan_clubbe & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas; Henderson, Milner, Keita; Diaz, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Robertson, Origi, Alexander-Arnold, Elliott

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Weigl, Taarabt; Goncalves, Ramos, Everton; Nunez

Subs: Leite, Meite, Seferovic, Yaremchuk, Mario, Lazaro, Radonjic, Dias, Almeida, Bernardo, Alvaro, Morato

Our coverage updates automatically below:

