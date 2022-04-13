Liverpool host Benfica in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final at Anfield. We’re live to bring you the latest.

The kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Serdar Gozubuyuk (NED).

Tonight's blog is run by Dan Clubbe

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas; Henderson, Milner, Keita; Diaz, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Robertson, Origi, Alexander-Arnold, Elliott

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Weigl, Taarabt; Goncalves, Ramos, Everton; Nunez

Subs: Leite, Meite, Seferovic, Yaremchuk, Mario, Lazaro, Radonjic, Dias, Almeida, Bernardo, Alvaro, Morato

