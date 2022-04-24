Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 24, 2022: Liverpool’s Andy Robertson celebrates scoring the opening goal against Everton during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 240th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by Lindsey Parneby/Propaganda)
Liverpool 2-0 Everton: Double sub changes the game to win the derby

It was tense. At times it was like an FA Cup tie against a lower league side. But eventually Liverpool saw off Everton thanks in part to an inspired double sub from Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool 2-0 Everton

Premier League (33), Anfield
April 24, 2022

Goals

Robertson 62′ (assist – Salah)
Origi 85′ (assist – Diaz)

Everton went into the game in the relegation zone and spent the first half acting like a lower league team, celebrating basic tackles and blocked shots.

Their game plan was simple, trying to stop Liverpool and little else. There was a 10-minute period where Liverpool had 91% possession.

The first 45 was more memorable for Anthony Gordon being booked for diving, Seamus Coleman and Diogo Jota being involved in a flare-up, Jordan Pickford’s embarrassing timewasting, and Richarlison’s ridiculous play-acting.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 24, 2022: Liverpool and Everton players scuffle after a heavy challenge on Everton’s Richarlison during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 240th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by Lindsey Parneby/Propaganda)

The half ended without either side mustering a shot on target.

Everton‘s derisory tactics had worked. Frank Lampard channelling his inner Jose Mourinho 2014 playbook.

The visitors had no interest in playing football, completing just 32 passes, the lowest in the first half by a Premier League side since 2006.

Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Everton

Klopp played his hand on the hour, bringing on Luis Diaz and Divock Origi for Naby Keita and Sadio Mane, moving to a 4-2-4 formation.

It worked immediately, Origi getting himself into the box, played a return pass with Salah, whose cross was headed in at the back post by Andy Robertson.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 24, 2022: Liverpool’s Andy Robertson celebrates scoring the opening goal against Everton during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 240th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by Lindsey Parneby/Propaganda)

Diaz and Origi caused all sorts of problems, the Everton defence unable to deal with the new threat. Diaz, in particular, added that new unpredictability.

Everton were forced to actually attempt to play football and substitute Delle Ali got in behind, only for Robertson to defend superbly to deny a goalscoring opportunity.

But then it was time. The time that almost seemed inevitable. It was Divock time.

Diaz attempted an overhead kick, it bounced up perfectly and Origi headed home from close range. His sixth goal of the season.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 24, 2022: Liverpool’s Divock Origi scores their second goal against Everton during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 240th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by Lindsey Parneby/Propaganda)

Klopp’s double sub was undoubtedly the game changer.

There was still, though, the funniest moment of the match to come when Alisson made a simple save, collecting the ball easily to his chest, then collapsing to the floor to mock Pickford’s ridiculous timewasting earlier in the game.

‘Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic,’ sang the Kop. Along with Rafa Benitez’s name and ‘going down’ and ‘this is your last trip to Anfield.’

Next up: a Champions League semi-final, back at Anfield on Wednesday night. 9 games from greatness.

TIA Man of the Match: Andy Robertson

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita (Origi 60′), Thiago; Salah, Mane (Diaz 60′), Jota

Subs not used: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko; Doucoure, Allan; Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison; Gray

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Delph, Branthwaite, Rondon, El Ghazi, Alli, Price

Next match: Villarreal (H) – Champions League – Wednesday, April 27, 8pm (BST)

