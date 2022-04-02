Thiago was the star man in Liverpool’s 2-0 victory at home to Watford, while Curtis Jones struggled on a day where victory was all that mattered at Anfield.

The Reds made a welcome return to action after the international break, knowing that victory would take them top of the table, for a very brief period before Man City‘s inevitable win at Burnley.

In truth, Jurgen Klopp‘s men were below their best throughout the game, but Diogo Jota‘s ruthless header gave them a half-time lead.

Fabinho completed the scoring with a late penalty, during what was a nervy second half, as Liverpool got the job done in the end.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, WhoScored and FotMob and the TIA readers.

In first place in the overall ratings was Thiago (7.9), following a supreme midfield performance for Liverpool.

The Spaniard was a joy to watch, threading one magical pass to Jones in the first half and oozing class all afternoon.

TIA’s James Nalton rightly handed Thiago the Man of the Match award, describing him as “best player on the pitch” and hailing his aforementioned pass as “jaw-dropping.”

Meanwhile, the Echo‘s Ian Doyle felt the 30-year-old was “excellent” at Anfield, as his influence continues to grow.

Jota (7.5) was next up, as the Portuguese scored another key goal to ease the nerves inside Anfield as Liverpool’s run of not losing with his name on the scoresheet continued.

The No. 20 received FotMob‘s highest rating, with the statistical website pointing out that he played three key passes and made four recoveries, on top of his goal.

Taking home the bronze medal was Alisson (7.3) and Joe Gomez (7.3), both of whom impressed for the Reds and were key in the opener.

Doyle claimed that Alisson “handled everything confidently”, with his save just before Jota’s strike a big moment in the game.

In terms of Liverpool’s worst player at Anfield, Jones (5.6) stood out, experiencing a below-par day at the office.

Next up for Klopp’s men is Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg away to Benfica (8pm BST).