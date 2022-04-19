Liverpool 4-0 Man United: Reds go top in utterly dominant win

An utterly dominant Liverpool performance against a truly woeful Man United side, with all three of the Reds’ forwards both scoring and assisting.

Liverpool 4-0 Man United

Premier League (32), Anfield

April 19, 2022

Goals

Diaz 5′ (assist – Salah)

Salah 22′ (assist – Mane)

Mane 67′ (assist – Diaz)

Salah 84′ (assist – Jota)

Liverpool started fast and took the lead in the fifth minute from a brilliant move down the right. Sadio Mane released both Salah and Trent down the wing, with Salah providing a perfect low cross for Luis Diaz to finish from six yards out.

The Reds were dominant, to say the least, and it was 2-0 in the 22nd minute when Salah‘s goal drought was emphatically ended thanks to some superb build-up play and a truly world-class assist from Mane.

In the five minutes preceding the goal, Liverpool had 86% possession, underling just how dominant they were against a truly awful United side.

The visitor’s first shot of any kind didn’t arrive until the 55th minute, which was ruled offside anyway.

Diaz had the ball in the net again after a mazy dribbling run from Fabinho, but the Colombian was offside.

The first half was also notable for a classy gesture from the home crowd in the seventh minute as the whole stadium stood to applaud in memory of Cristiano Ronaldo’s son, followed by a rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Man United

A delay to the second half due to referee Mike Atkinson having an issue with his technical equipment gave Kopites the perfect opportunity to further mock the visitors, sarcastically applauding their passes as United players warmed up. ‘They hardly the touched the ball’ was the chant afterwards.

When the game did get back underway, the football was far less intense as the first half: Liverpool not pushing too hard to re-create the greatness of the first half.

United had some half chances, Liverpool perhaps starting to show the effects of such a high energy game against City just four days ago.

But the third goal arrived to complete the set for Liverpool’s attackers: Diaz assisting Mane and meaning all of the front three had a goal and assist.

It was a lovely finish from the in-form Senegalese, on his left foot from Diaz’s cross after some good work by Robertson down the left wing.

It was 4-0 with five minutes to go, substitute Diogo Jota getting in on the act with a superb pass to assist Salah for his second of the night in front of the Kop.

Aggregate score between Liverpool and Man United this season: 9-0.

Liverpool, at least temporarily, move top of the league, with Man City to play Brighton on Wednesday.

Thiago, in particular, was absolutely sensational, as Liverpool produced some of the best football Kopites have ever seen.

This group of players are currently, as Jurgen says, writing another chapter in Liverpool’s glorious story. And this could yet be the greatest chapter of them all.

10 games from greatness.

TIA Man of the Match: Thiago

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho (Milner 86′), Henderson, Thiago (Keita 78′); Salah, Diaz (Jota 70′), Mane

Subs not used: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Jones, Origi

Man United: De Gea; Lindelof, Maguire, Jones; Wan-Bissaka, Pogba, Matic, Dalot; Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford

Subs: Henderson, Telles, Bailly, Hannibal, Lingard, Mata, McTominay, Garnacho, Sancho

Next match: Everton (H) – Premier League – Sunday, April 23, 4.30pm (BST)