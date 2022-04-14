Despite Benfica dropping out of the Champions League at the hands of Liverpool, supporters were captivated by the quality of “complete package” Darwin Nunez.

The Reds earned a 6-4 aggregate win over Benfica in the quarter-finals, but were held in the second leg by a battling Portuguese outfit.

Nunez led the line in both legs and found the back of the net in both, sealing the 3-3 draw at Anfield with his only legitimate goal of the night – having seen a number of fine finishes ruled out for offside.

It came after considerable praise from Jurgen Klopp in the buildup, and has convinced many supporters that Liverpool should be weighing up a move.

The Uruguayan, who turns 23 in June, is claimed to be available for around £58 million this summer, with Man United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain leading the race according to The Athletic‘s David Ornstein.

West Ham and Newcastle both attempted deals in January, but now Nunez seems destined for a top club – and taking to social media after the second leg, Liverpool fans argued that he should head to Anfield.

Darwin Nunez was fantastic tonight. Whoever secures his signature this summer is getting what looks to be the complete package; strong, athletic, a good finisher, composed on the ball & can link play. All that and he’s still only 22. Even at north of £70m he could be a bargain. — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) April 14, 2022

Darwin Nunez would fit right in at Liverpool — Sponge (@monkeysponge) April 13, 2022

After watching him play against us, at 22 years old, i think Darwin Nuñez would be a perfect fit at #Liverpool in case any of our forwards chooses to leave this summer. — LordOfCards (@elgeagea) April 14, 2022

Well, Darwin Nunez is my number one summer transfer priority for the reds. — Robert G (@RobGutmann) April 13, 2022

Wouldn’t be surprised if Liverpool push Darwin Nunez towards the top of the hit list for the summer.. brilliant player — Marty Sikora (@marty_sikora) April 13, 2022

Full-time thoughts: • Up the semi final Reds

• Crazy game that

• Quadruple is still on

• Got complacent towards the end

• Darwin Nunez in the summer would be nice @LFC

• Bobby at the double

• Tsimikas MOTM for me City at Wembley next. Up the Quadruple winning Reds! — Jack Gill (@jacklfcgill) April 13, 2022

Darwin Nunez is coming to Liverpool next season so make he relax — Don (@Opresii) April 13, 2022

You want to compete with City signing Haaland? You go out and sign Darwin Nunez @LFC showed tonight he is going to be a world class player #LFC — MagicMané (@MagicManeLFC) April 13, 2022

break the bank

just get Darwin Nunez to Liverpool

What a talent? — Hadi (@LFC_hadi) April 13, 2022

Nunez is a real threat, wouldn't mind Liverpool looking at him in the Summer, wouldn't be against another Uruguayan number 9 — John O Sullivan (@Corballyred) April 13, 2022

Nunez’s emergence at Benfica, with 32 goals and three assists in 37 games so far this season, comes at a time when doubts loom over three of Liverpool’s senior forwards.

Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are all nearing the final 12 months of their contracts, and it is unlikely all three will be retained beyond 2023.

Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are firmly in place as long-term options, while talks are ongoing over a bank-breaking new deal for Salah, but there could be scope for a new addition this summer.

Whether Nunez is the target remains to be seen, particularly given his price tag, but he certainly boosted his stock with a pair of standout displays against Liverpool.