LISBON, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, April 5, 2022: Benfica's Darwin Nunez during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg game between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC at the Estádio da Luz. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans all say the same thing about “complete package” Darwin Nunez

Despite Benfica dropping out of the Champions League at the hands of Liverpool, supporters were captivated by the quality of “complete package” Darwin Nunez.

The Reds earned a 6-4 aggregate win over Benfica in the quarter-finals, but were held in the second leg by a battling Portuguese outfit.

Nunez led the line in both legs and found the back of the net in both, sealing the 3-3 draw at Anfield with his only legitimate goal of the night – having seen a number of fine finishes ruled out for offside.

It came after considerable praise from Jurgen Klopp in the buildup, and has convinced many supporters that Liverpool should be weighing up a move.

The Uruguayan, who turns 23 in June, is claimed to be available for around £58 million this summer, with Man United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain leading the race according to The Athletic‘s David Ornstein.

West Ham and Newcastle both attempted deals in January, but now Nunez seems destined for a top club – and taking to social media after the second leg, Liverpool fans argued that he should head to Anfield.

Nunez’s emergence at Benfica, with 32 goals and three assists in 37 games so far this season, comes at a time when doubts loom over three of Liverpool’s senior forwards.

Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are all nearing the final 12 months of their contracts, and it is unlikely all three will be retained beyond 2023.

Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are firmly in place as long-term options, while talks are ongoing over a bank-breaking new deal for Salah, but there could be scope for a new addition this summer.

Whether Nunez is the target remains to be seen, particularly given his price tag, but he certainly boosted his stock with a pair of standout displays against Liverpool.

