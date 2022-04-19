Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 19, 2022: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara applauds the supporters as he is substituted during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans hail “cheat code” Thiago – with it “over to you, City”

Liverpool strutted their way to a superb 4-0 win at home to Man United on Tuesday night, going top of the Premier League in style as Thiago shone.

Liverpool 4-0 Man United

Premier League (32), Anfield
April 19, 2022

Goals: Diaz 5′, Salah 22′ 85′, Mane 68′

The Reds faced their biggest rivals and were hot favourites to beat them, on another huge occasion in the title race.

It was a flying start for the hosts, with Luis Diaz firing home an early opener, before Mohamed Salah finished off a magnificent move soon after.

Sadio Mane made it 3-0 midway through the second half after a slightly tense spell, and then Salah scored another, sealing a massive victory and sending Liverpool top of the league.

Here’s how supporters reacted to a fantastic win on Twitter and Facebook.

 

A glorious victory left many delighted, not least the fact it was United…

 

Thiago produced a mesmerising showing…

 

Others were also hailed…

“Well done lads YNWA, brilliant performance, so glad for Salah”

Annette Hossain on Facebook.

 

It’s over to you, Man City…

Fan Comments