Liverpool strutted their way to a superb 4-0 win at home to Man United on Tuesday night, going top of the Premier League in style as Thiago shone.

Liverpool 4-0 Man United

Premier League (32), Anfield

April 19, 2022

Goals: Diaz 5′, Salah 22′ 85′, Mane 68′

The Reds faced their biggest rivals and were hot favourites to beat them, on another huge occasion in the title race.

It was a flying start for the hosts, with Luis Diaz firing home an early opener, before Mohamed Salah finished off a magnificent move soon after.

Sadio Mane made it 3-0 midway through the second half after a slightly tense spell, and then Salah scored another, sealing a massive victory and sending Liverpool top of the league.

Here’s how supporters reacted to a fantastic win on Twitter and Facebook.

A glorious victory left many delighted, not least the fact it was United…

Sensational. A lazy 15 minutes in the second-half aside, that was a more dominant performance than the win at Old Trafford. Over to you, sports-washers. — And Could He Play (@andcouldheplay7) April 19, 2022

Liverpool have just beaten United 4-0 and it’s not their best result against them this season. What a time to be alive, my friends. — Andrew Beasley ? (@BassTunedToRed) April 19, 2022

Man United 0-5 Liverpool

Liverpool 4-0 Man United pic.twitter.com/YkGPf0xzaC — Ryan (@ryan3levis) April 19, 2022

The gulf in class was so great there, it's actually a travesty that they got nil — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) April 19, 2022

TOP OF THE LEAGUE LADS. — James Sutton (@thejamessutton) April 19, 2022

I'm pretty sure I dreamt a 9-0 season double over Manchester United when I was a young lad. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) April 19, 2022

Another brilliant performance from this team. Energetic, relentless, and ruthless. Mane, Salah and Diaz all superb. Thiago MOTM. Top of the league ?? — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) April 19, 2022

Thiago produced a mesmerising showing…

Thiago did not want to leave that football pitch tonight and no wonder why. It’s just getting better and better. These days ?? — Lizzi Doyle (@lizzidoyle) April 19, 2022

Thiago is a cheat code ? — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) April 19, 2022

Thiago cost £25M. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) April 19, 2022

Thiago's pass accuracy was 92% on Saturday. Today it was 96%. Incredible. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) April 19, 2022

Thiago Alcantara is playing a different fucking sport here to everyone else — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) April 19, 2022

Watching Thiago here feels like some kind of spiritual experience. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) April 19, 2022

Pressure game? What pressure. Absolute class by Liverpool, I guess it went as expected but very professionally done. Such a joy to watch Thiago motm but so many good performances across the pitch. — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) April 19, 2022

Others were also hailed…

How good has Robertson been tonight! Unreal energy. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) April 19, 2022

Mane, Salah and Diaz all have a goal and an assist pic.twitter.com/0DMOwgK5Is — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) April 19, 2022

Robertson been unreal here. So much energy. — LiverpoolFF (@LiverpoolFF) April 19, 2022

“Well done lads YNWA, brilliant performance, so glad for Salah” – Annette Hossain on Facebook.

Jota on, Diaz off.

The Colombian gets a thunderous ovation. Another brilliant display from him. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 19, 2022

Despite being with Senegal at AFCON between January 10th and February 6th, missing seven games, Sadio Mané has been involved in 20 percent of Liverpool's goals in 2022. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) April 19, 2022

It’s over to you, Man City…

City are under so much pressure , better believe — Bassam (@BassamLFC) April 19, 2022

Top of the table at least for now. Let's hope City loses or draws against Brighton tomorrow. Up the Reds??#LFC #YNWA — Laxman Rijal (@lax_myann) April 19, 2022