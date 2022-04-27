Liverpool won 2-0 at home to Villarreal on Wednesday evening, taking control of their Champions League semi-final tie as Thiago and Fabinho shone in midfield.
Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal
Champions League Semi-Final First Leg, Anfield
April 27, 2022
Goals: Estupinan OG 52′, Mane 55′
The Reds took on the Yellow Submarine in front of an expectant Anfield crowd, with a place in the final within touching distance.
Villarreal frustrated Jurgen Klopp‘s side in the first half, defending resolutely and keeping the scores level, but Thiago hit the post with a long-range effort.
Liverpool had liftoff when Pervis Estupinan diverted Jordan Henderson‘s cross into the net, before Sadio Mane made it 2-0 amid joyous scenes soon after.
That’s the way the scoreline remained, with the Reds now red-hot favourites to progress to next month’s final in Paris.
Thiago and Fabinho were both exceptional at Anfield – here’s how supporters reacted to their brilliance on social media.
Thiago produced yet another masterclass…
Thiago, crikey
— Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) April 27, 2022
Thiago runs nearly every match,one of the best in the world.
— Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) April 27, 2022
Thiago Man of the Match. Again. Outrageous footballer.
— Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) April 27, 2022
Don’t want to hear any Thiago slander on my timeline ever again!
— Karl (@KarlThyer) April 27, 2022
96% pass accuracy. pic.twitter.com/Aa5ybfdPnm
— Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) April 27, 2022
Thiago is a five foot something colossus
— John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) April 27, 2022
Feels like Thiago has been playing the same game on repeat for about five matches. In total control of everything in the middle third.
— Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) April 27, 2022
Imagine thinking Thiago isn’t the best midfielder to have ever played the game.
— Floyd (@TheFNundy) April 27, 2022
Fabinho was colossal in his own way, too…
Fabinho is unbelievably good. Best defensive midfielder in the world.
— Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) April 27, 2022
Thiago & Fabinho have whipped out the heavy blanket tonight. Composure, control & measured tenacity.
— Hari Sethi (@Hari_Sethi) April 27, 2022
Swear Fabinho gives the ball away sometimes just so he can win it back again.
— Kevin (@KevOrf_5) April 27, 2022
Fabinho's counter pressing has been from another planet. He's been better on the ball, but against it:superb
— John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) April 27, 2022
When Fabinho is in this mood, you may as well forget about coming into our half
— Quinton (@futebolbaseroom) April 27, 2022
Fabinho: Best in the world. Unreal tonight
— Dan Morgan (@dan_morgan3) April 27, 2022
Fabinho is a disgusting ball-winner. Disgusting.
— Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFagerLFC) April 27, 2022
Fabinho been a monster this half
— . (@_Riddxck) April 27, 2022
Fan Comments