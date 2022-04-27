Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Thiago Alcantara of Liverpool poses for a photo with their Playstation player of the match award after the UEFA Champions League Semi Final Leg One match between Liverpool and Villarreal at Anfield on April 27, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
Liverpool fans see “best in the world” Thiago and Fabinho dominate Villarreal

Liverpool won 2-0 at home to Villarreal on Wednesday evening, taking control of their Champions League semi-final tie as Thiago and Fabinho shone in midfield.

Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal

Champions League Semi-Final First Leg, Anfield
April 27, 2022

Goals: Estupinan OG 52′, Mane 55′

The Reds took on the Yellow Submarine in front of an expectant Anfield crowd, with a place in the final within touching distance.

Villarreal frustrated Jurgen Klopp‘s side in the first half, defending resolutely and keeping the scores level, but Thiago hit the post with a long-range effort.

Liverpool had liftoff when Pervis Estupinan diverted Jordan Henderson‘s cross into the net, before Sadio Mane made it 2-0 amid joyous scenes soon after.

That’s the way the scoreline remained, with the Reds now red-hot favourites to progress to next month’s final in Paris.

Thiago and Fabinho were both exceptional at Anfield – here’s how supporters reacted to their brilliance on social media.

 

Thiago produced yet another masterclass…

 

Fabinho was colossal in his own way, too…

