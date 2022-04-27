Liverpool won 2-0 at home to Villarreal on Wednesday evening, taking control of their Champions League semi-final tie as Thiago and Fabinho shone in midfield.

Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal

Champions League Semi-Final First Leg, Anfield

April 27, 2022

Goals: Estupinan OG 52′, Mane 55′

The Reds took on the Yellow Submarine in front of an expectant Anfield crowd, with a place in the final within touching distance.

Villarreal frustrated Jurgen Klopp‘s side in the first half, defending resolutely and keeping the scores level, but Thiago hit the post with a long-range effort.

Liverpool had liftoff when Pervis Estupinan diverted Jordan Henderson‘s cross into the net, before Sadio Mane made it 2-0 amid joyous scenes soon after.

That’s the way the scoreline remained, with the Reds now red-hot favourites to progress to next month’s final in Paris.

Thiago and Fabinho were both exceptional at Anfield – here’s how supporters reacted to their brilliance on social media.

Thiago produced yet another masterclass…

Thiago, crikey — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) April 27, 2022

Thiago runs nearly every match,one of the best in the world. — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) April 27, 2022

Thiago Man of the Match. Again. Outrageous footballer. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) April 27, 2022

Don’t want to hear any Thiago slander on my timeline ever again! — Karl (@KarlThyer) April 27, 2022

Thiago is a five foot something colossus — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) April 27, 2022

Feels like Thiago has been playing the same game on repeat for about five matches. In total control of everything in the middle third. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) April 27, 2022

Imagine thinking Thiago isn’t the best midfielder to have ever played the game. — Floyd (@TheFNundy) April 27, 2022

Fabinho was colossal in his own way, too…

Fabinho is unbelievably good. Best defensive midfielder in the world. — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) April 27, 2022

Thiago & Fabinho have whipped out the heavy blanket tonight. Composure, control & measured tenacity. — Hari Sethi (@Hari_Sethi) April 27, 2022

Swear Fabinho gives the ball away sometimes just so he can win it back again. — Kevin (@KevOrf_5) April 27, 2022

Fabinho's counter pressing has been from another planet. He's been better on the ball, but against it:superb — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) April 27, 2022

When Fabinho is in this mood, you may as well forget about coming into our half — Quinton (@futebolbaseroom) April 27, 2022

Fabinho: Best in the world. Unreal tonight — Dan Morgan (@dan_morgan3) April 27, 2022

Fabinho is a disgusting ball-winner. Disgusting. — Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFagerLFC) April 27, 2022