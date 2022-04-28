Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, March 7, 2022: Liverpool club crest on the outside of the AXA Training Centre pictured ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and FC Internazionale Milano. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool set sights on Scottish teenager who looks up to Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool have already secured the signature of one highly-rated Scottish teenager and are now interested in luring another to Merseyside.

The Reds have taken a firm interest in talent north of the border of late with youth recruitment now taking on a domestic focus following Brexit.

With new rules introduced for transfers, Liverpool needed to make a shift and narrow their focus to standout talents within the UK.

Ben Doak, signed from Celtic, is one such example while 15-year-old Trent Kone-Doherty has been namechecked as a target, as too Rory Wilson – Doak’s Scotland under-17s teammate.

With Fabio Carvalho to join in the summer, Kaide Gordon and Harvey Elliott already in the mix, the Reds are building a nucleus of young and exciting domestic talent.

And now the Times‘ Paul Joyce has reported that Liverpool hold interest in Aberdeen’s 18-year-old right-back Calvin Ramsay — who is also on Leeds‘ radar, among others.

Ramsay was recently named Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year, two years after making his debut for Aberdeen as a 16-year-old.

The right-back has featured 32 times for the Scottish side this season, setting up nine goals before scoring his first and only for the club in February.

The highly-rated teenager has suitors aplenty and namechecked Trent Alexander-Arnold as a player he looks up to and moulds his game on.

“My dad Graham has helped me a lot as well as players like Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, all those top players,” Ramsay said.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 13, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the pre-match warm-up before the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and SL Benfica at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“I like to watch videos of them and try and base my game on them… As a full-back, watching Trent and his crosses and his technical ability, if I can get to that level then it would be a bonus.

“In centre-mid, you have to be technically good and Alexander-Arnold is technically good.

“He moved to right-back and is good at going forward and good defensively. If I can be half the player of him I will be laughing.”

Currently, Joe Gomez is acting as Alexander-Arnold’s deputy but it is an area that needs tending to, whether that be with putting more time into Neco Williams or bringing in Ramsay.

Fan Comments