Liverpool have already secured the signature of one highly-rated Scottish teenager and are now interested in luring another to Merseyside.

The Reds have taken a firm interest in talent north of the border of late with youth recruitment now taking on a domestic focus following Brexit.

With new rules introduced for transfers, Liverpool needed to make a shift and narrow their focus to standout talents within the UK.

Ben Doak, signed from Celtic, is one such example while 15-year-old Trent Kone-Doherty has been namechecked as a target, as too Rory Wilson – Doak’s Scotland under-17s teammate.

With Fabio Carvalho to join in the summer, Kaide Gordon and Harvey Elliott already in the mix, the Reds are building a nucleus of young and exciting domestic talent.

And now the Times‘ Paul Joyce has reported that Liverpool hold interest in Aberdeen’s 18-year-old right-back Calvin Ramsay — who is also on Leeds‘ radar, among others.

Ramsay was recently named Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year, two years after making his debut for Aberdeen as a 16-year-old.

The right-back has featured 32 times for the Scottish side this season, setting up nine goals before scoring his first and only for the club in February.

The highly-rated teenager has suitors aplenty and namechecked Trent Alexander-Arnold as a player he looks up to and moulds his game on.

“My dad Graham has helped me a lot as well as players like Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, all those top players,” Ramsay said.

“I like to watch videos of them and try and base my game on them… As a full-back, watching Trent and his crosses and his technical ability, if I can get to that level then it would be a bonus.

“In centre-mid, you have to be technically good and Alexander-Arnold is technically good.

“He moved to right-back and is good at going forward and good defensively. If I can be half the player of him I will be laughing.”

Currently, Joe Gomez is acting as Alexander-Arnold’s deputy but it is an area that needs tending to, whether that be with putting more time into Neco Williams or bringing in Ramsay.