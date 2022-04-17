Liverpool to meet Chelsea in the FA Cup final

Liverpool will face Chelsea in the FA Cup final in May after their 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Wembley on Sunday, setting up a second final against Thomas Tuchel’s side.

The Reds secured their spot after a dominant 3-2 victory over Man City, a final scoreline that flattered Pep Guardiola’s side after a rampant first half on Saturday.

Ibrahima Konate again opened the scoring for Liverpool before Sadio Mane got in the act with a terrific double, helping to guide the team to their first FA Cup final under Jurgen Klopp.

Chelsea, on the other hand, kept Palace scoreless with both Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount scoring for Tuchel’s side.

It will mark 10 years since the Reds’ last outing at Wembley for the FA Cup final, whilst Chelsea have been in four of the last five – winning only one in 2017/18.

When is the FA Cup final?

Liverpool will face Chelsea in the final at Wembley on Saturday, May 14.

The kickoff time has yet to be confirmed, but in 2020/21 it took place at 5.15pm (BST).

Routes to the final

Liverpool’s route to the final saw them come up against opposition in League One, the Championship and the Premier League, winning all five within 90 minutes:

Shrewsbury (H) – 4-1

Cardiff City (H) – 3-1

Norwich (H) – 2-1

Nottingham Forest (A) – 1-0

Man City (N) – 3-2

Chelsea have similarly met clubs throughout the English leagues, but were forced once to go to extra time:

Chesterfield (H) – 5-1

Plymouth (H) – 2-1 (AET)

Luton (A) – 3-2

Middlesbrough (A) – 2-0

Crystal Palace (N)

This will be the fourth time the two sides have met this season, twice in the Premier League (1-1, 2-2) and in the League Cup final that the Reds, of course, won in a penalty shootout.