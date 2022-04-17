Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 27, 2022: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson (R) and Chelsea's captain César Azpilicueta before the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool to meet Chelsea in the FA Cup final

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool will face Chelsea in the FA Cup final in May after their 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Wembley on Sunday, setting up a second final against Thomas Tuchel’s side.

The Reds secured their spot after a dominant 3-2 victory over Man City, a final scoreline that flattered Pep Guardiola’s side after a rampant first half on Saturday.

Ibrahima Konate again opened the scoring for Liverpool before Sadio Mane got in the act with a terrific double, helping to guide the team to their first FA Cup final under Jurgen Klopp.

Chelsea, on the other hand, kept Palace scoreless with both Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount scoring for Tuchel’s side.

It will mark 10 years since the Reds’ last outing at Wembley for the FA Cup final, whilst Chelsea have been in four of the last five – winning only one in 2017/18.

 

When is the FA Cup final?

Liverpool will face Chelsea in the final at Wembley on Saturday, May 14.

The kickoff time has yet to be confirmed, but in 2020/21 it took place at 5.15pm (BST).

 

Routes to the final

Wembley: Sadio Mane celebrates scoring vs Man City, FA Cup semi final (Image: UK Sports Pics Ltd/Alamy Live News)

Liverpool’s route to the final saw them come up against opposition in League One, the Championship and the Premier League, winning all five within 90 minutes:

  • Shrewsbury (H) – 4-1
  • Cardiff City (H) – 3-1
  • Norwich (H) – 2-1
  • Nottingham Forest (A) – 1-0
  • Man City (N) – 3-2

Chelsea have similarly met clubs throughout the English leagues, but were forced once to go to extra time:

This will be the fourth time the two sides have met this season, twice in the Premier League (1-1, 2-2) and in the League Cup final that the Reds, of course, won in a penalty shootout.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments