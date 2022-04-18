Mo Salah has not found the net in open play for Liverpool since mid-February but Trent Alexander-Arnold feels he is a “victim of his own success” as the No. 11 comes under the microscope.

It’s been somewhat of a dry patch for Salah in recent weeks compared to his lofty standards, scoring only three goals from the penalty spot since February 23 over an 11-game period.

But for some, it may be easy to forget that he has played 1,962 minutes of football for club and country since the start of 2022 alone, and 3,374 across the entire season.

As Jurgen Klopp said last week, “even he is just a human being” and the intensity of his schedule is no doubt taking its toll, but his teammates are not on board with the ‘bad run of form’ narrative.

With a stunning 28 goals and 11 assists for the Reds so far this season, his influence is clear to see and for Alexander-Arnold, it simply makes Salah “a victim of his own success.”

“I think really it’s unfair at the moment, what people are saying. The levels he gets himself to, he’s kind of a victim of his own success,” Alexander-Arnold said, via the Mirror.

“He’s still top goalscorer in the Premier League and he’s only one behind me in terms of assists!

“And people are saying he’s having a bad run of form?! He’s nearly top goalscorer in the Champions League as well.

“What he has done for us over the last five seasons has been outstanding.

“Look, it’s unfair for people to say he is going through a bad patch. We all have belief that he is going to score goals for us.

“It’s only a matter of time before he puts it in the back of the net again. That’s it.”

With 10 games remaining on Liverpool’s calendar, hopefully 11 with a Champions League final, Salah can still have a lot to say in the Reds’ trophy pursuit.

He will not be content with missing a moment of the action and while goals have not been forthcoming, Andy Robertson knows his influence is not solely in the goals and assist column.

“I thought Mo’s work rate was different class. He won’t get the headlines because he didn’t score,” Robertson told the Athletic after the FA Cup semi-final win over Man City.

“He expects to score and so does everyone else but he helped the team massively and sometimes that’s more important because we want to win trophies. Sometimes you have to sacrifice a little.”