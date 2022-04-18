Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Reds ‘intensify’ Gavi interest & United missing 5 at Anfield – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool powered through to the FA Cup final at the weekend but the big games just keep on coming – it’s our biggest rivals back on home soil tomorrow night!

 

Gavi “sounded out” but renewal “expected”

Liverpool’s transfer market work this summer could prove interesting, given the suggestion a few squad players might be leaving and several stars only having a year left on their deals.

But on the incoming side it’s as yet uncertain how many or what positions we’ll look for, particularly after the signing of Luis Diaz was bumped forward by a few months – for which we’re extremely grateful!

Barcelona midfielder Gavi remains on Liverpool’s wishlist according to Spanish media, as he hasn’t yet renewed with the Camp Nou club and doesn’t have long left on his initial deal with them.

Sport say we’ve “sounded him out” again recently and “intensified” our efforts, but the player and his camp are still keen to get an agreement with Barcelona done if they appreciate the player’s worth to the team. His release clause is currently €50m, which they state would be a “bargain” even now for the six-cap 17-year-old.

 

Manchester again, United this time

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté (R) and Manchester United's Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos 'Fred' clash during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 12, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and SL Benfica. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

Dortmund's Erling Haaland

  • Erling Haaland has no deal in place to join Man City or anyone else, says Dortmund incoming chief Sebastian Kehl – who in fairness has a job about as difficult as our own Julian Ward to live up to the standards set beforehand
  • Christopher Nkunku rumours continue to circle and this time the epic attacker will have the choice of Inter or Arsenal, which is quite the dilemma to solve. Champions or Europa League? Titles or Granit Xhaka as a team-mate? Difficult!
  • Erik ten Hag will whip the Man United players into shape says a former player of his – which might stack up if we didn’t already know that squad was full of self-serving egotistical morons who will protect their own interests before putting effort into the club

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

He’s got one more moment left in him before he leaves, hasn’t he?

Italy tonight for Napoli vs Roma and a huge game for both title and top-four prospects.

 

