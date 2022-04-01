Though his contract is heading into its final year and talks are already underway with Mo Salah, Sadio Mane‘s agent has confirmed there are no negotiations yet.

The situation regarding Salah’s future has been much discussed over the past months, with his agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, agitating as talks stall.

But there are four other players whose deals are also up in 2023, those being Mane, Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.

There has been little reported when it comes to extensions for that quartet, with the future of Mane perhaps the most confusing given he maintains a key starting role under Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking to TFM Senegal this week, however, Bjorn Bezemer, executive director of Mane’s agency ROOF, explained that talks are currently on hold until the end of the season.

“We talk a lot with Liverpool but currently we are not talking about a contract extension,” he said, as relayed by The Anfield Talk.

“We are waiting for the end of the season.”

ROOF also represents Keita, along with ex-Liverpool trio Dejan Lovren, Marko Grujic and Taiwo Awoniyi, and another translation via Reddit explained that Bezemer is relaxed about the situation.

It is also suggested, however, that Mane is attracting interest from elsewhere, which would almost certainly contribute to the calm over his future.

The 29-year-old last extended his terms with Liverpool in 2018, when he signed the five-year deal that takes him to the end of next season, earning him around £150,000 a week.

There is a sense that Mane’s influence is waning, though, and with Luis Diaz arriving from Porto in a £50 million deal, the Reds could already be planning for life without their No. 10.

Particularly interesting is that Liverpool had initially planned to sign Diaz in the summer, before Tottenham‘s interest forced their hand mid-season, which could further hint at this succession plan.

Could the club be looking to capitalise on Mane’s value with a sale in the next transfer window?