Aurelien Tchouameni of AS Monaco (Image: Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage/Alamy Live News)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liverpool FC Transfer Rumours  •  

Aurelien Tchouameni comments on future – ‘already negotiating’ with Liverpool

Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has addressed speculation over his future, with the Liverpool target not dismissing the chances of a summer move.

Tchouameni has been widely touted as a summer target for Liverpool, who are seeking a midfield addition ahead of the likely exit of at least one senior player.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be set to depart, though it now seems more likely that both James Milner and Naby Keita will be offered extensions on deals that currently expire in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Bolstering Jurgen Klopp‘s ranks with a player of Tchouameni’s quality and potential – having already played 128 times for Bordeaux and Monaco, along with eight caps for France – would be a positive step for Liverpool.

French outlet RMC Sport claim that the 22-year-old’s representatives have already held talks with clubs across Europe, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid front-runners.

A move to Paris Saint-Germain, who are also interested, has effectively been ruled out, with Tchouameni said to prefer to join a club outside of France.

RMC Sport definitively state: “Tchouameni will no longer be [at Monaco] next season.”

2H05PWN Milano, Italy. 10th Oct, 2021. Aurelien Tchouameni of France in action during the Uefa Nations League final match between Spain and France at San Siro stadium in Milano (Italy), October 10th, 2021. Photo Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto Credit: insidefoto srl/Alamy Live News

Tchouameni himself took part in a press conference on Wednesday ahead of Monaco’s Ligue 1 clash with Lille on Friday night, with the principality club looking for a late push to finish in the top three.

“I think I’m on contract until 2024, with an option until 2025. We’ll see what the future holds for me,” he told reporters when asked about his transfer prospects.

“A lot can happen during the transfer window.

“The most important thing is the Lille match, not what will happen after.

“After, when everyone goes on vacation, we’ll see who will be there when it resumes.”

2J1M2TA MARSEILLE, FRANCE - MARCH 25: Aurelien Tchouameni of France during the international friendly match between France and Ivory Coast at Orange Velodrome

First and second in Ligue 1 automatically qualify for the Champions League, while third enters the third qualifying round and fourth is reserved for the Europa League.

Monaco are currently fourth, level on points with third-placed Rennes and three behind Marseille in second, with only three games to play as they hope to avoid a repeat of this season’s Champions League playoff knockout at the hands of Shakhtar.

“This elimination stuck in my throat,” Tchouameni continued. “Playing the Champions League with Monaco is not something I would dislike.”

At least outwardly, then, the midfielder has not ruled out an extended stay at Monaco.

But persistent claims from the media suggest his agent is making a concerted bid for the exit, and possibly towards Anfield.

