“Everything it needs” or “glorified t-shirt”? – Fans divided on Liverpool’s new home kit

Liverpool released their new home kit for the 2022/23 season on Thursday morning, and Nike’s third offering was again subject to mixed reviews thanks to its simple design.

Liverpool’s new home strip for 2022/23 is said to be “inspired by the attitude of ‘Scouse solidarity’”, with the design reflecting “a mentality that makes Liverpool truly unique.”

The all-red kit is embellished by the white LFC crest, Nike logo and sponsors Expedia and Standard Chartered, while a boxy crew-neck collar is a similar look to that of the 2004/05 season.

The release of the new look for the season ahead often brings to the fore polarising opinions as one’s taste is not another’s, leading to some mixed reviews on social media.

Some fans love the simplicity of the kit and the throwback look…

 

It didn’t quite hit the mark for others…

 

And some had a sneak peek at Alisson’s new purple kit…

Liverpool Home Kit 2022/23

Inspired by the attitude of ‘Scouse solidarity’ the fresh design reflects the mentality of its people, a quality that makes Liverpool truly unique.
Fan Comments