Liverpool released their new home kit for the 2022/23 season on Thursday morning, and Nike’s third offering was again subject to mixed reviews thanks to its simple design.

Liverpool’s new home strip for 2022/23 is said to be “inspired by the attitude of ‘Scouse solidarity’”, with the design reflecting “a mentality that makes Liverpool truly unique.”

The all-red kit is embellished by the white LFC crest, Nike logo and sponsors Expedia and Standard Chartered, while a boxy crew-neck collar is a similar look to that of the 2004/05 season.

The release of the new look for the season ahead often brings to the fore polarising opinions as one’s taste is not another’s, leading to some mixed reviews on social media.

Some fans love the simplicity of the kit and the throwback look…

Love it. ??

Plain and simple. Just like shanks originally wanted. ? You can’t have a “crazy” design every year. Keeping it plain and simple keeps it in that “wear it every day” category.

Like a fashionable t-shirt. Look forward to seeing it up close. https://t.co/j1yyJpVqhU — Jay Pearson (@JimmyCully) May 5, 2022

Love the new home kit for next season. Looks class and not to mention is an illustrators dream ? — Karl (@KarlThyer) May 5, 2022

Clean and simple, gives me 2005 ucl vibes https://t.co/wnPViw5KvO — pranav (@wordsbychana) May 5, 2022

Simple. Sleek. I like the new kit! https://t.co/Yb2a4WqVGn — Tony Power (@tonypower__) May 5, 2022

Love the simplicity of it https://t.co/JqhOWycPqR — ??? ????????? (@VinnyyLFC) May 5, 2022

I actually like it. In this pic you can see the design properly, it's not just a plain shirt. Simplicity always works better. I like the shade of Red too. pic.twitter.com/ORvSI5HKeN — GaGs (@GagsTandon) May 5, 2022

Reminds me of the iconic 04-06 top. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) May 5, 2022

The new Liverpool kit has kinda grown on me.. Saw it for the first time in the rumours and thought it was kinda boring but it’s actually not that bad. Just plain and simple, not disappointed. — FPL Aymaan (@FPLAymaan) May 5, 2022

I feel like the new kit kind of gives off a proper ‘Blood red’ vibe. Just pure red, & nothing else. While It’s basic & simple, it’s also everything a person would picture if you said Liverpool. It has everything it needs. — Akhil (@Alfpha1128) May 5, 2022

It didn’t quite hit the mark for others…

Underwhelmed by Liverpool’s new home kit. Looks like a glorified t-shirt — Dr. Jami Rogers ?? (@publicradionerd) May 5, 2022

the sleeves and pro version pattern is cool but the neck and shoulders ? https://t.co/EWfFyxbXQ8 — J. (@jaytothelo) May 5, 2022

Nike making me miss New Balance more and more each year https://t.co/oOam8hksYR — Jack Martin ? (@jackomarto) May 5, 2022

Take away the badge and sponsor and it looks like a shirt you’d buy in bulk from Sports Direct if you were organising a 6-aside team with your mates. Dead kit, 4/10. https://t.co/DJ2woFyqSR — Jack ?? (@_V1RG1L) May 5, 2022

Would be interested to know how much input the players have over the kit choice. Because this is absolutely rubbish!!!! Bland, dull, uninspiring, copy and paste Nike kit! https://t.co/mYwqQYiIy1 — Matt (@KopMatt) May 5, 2022

And some had a sneak peek at Alisson’s new purple kit…

Can we talk about this!!!!

?????????????????? pic.twitter.com/NTlshi3qDu — Jay Pearson (@JimmyCully) May 5, 2022

is that not… Carol and Caroline? looooool pic.twitter.com/tx7LZ0SPcv — J. (@jaytothelo) May 5, 2022

That Alisson purple gk kit is looking so good pic.twitter.com/zr6L8rltMC — Kaye8a. (@KayethenLFC) May 5, 2022

I’m loving the purple goalkeeping kit aswell

Alisson will look even sexier than before ? — Rachael? ???? (@liverbabygirl) May 5, 2022

