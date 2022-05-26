Harvey Elliott has tipped new Liverpool signing Fabio Carvalho to settle “very, very quickly” at Liverpool, as he believes his old Fulham team-mate has “everything.”

Speaking to This Is Anfield in an exclusive interview at the AXA Training Centre, Elliott gave his insight into the Reds’ first new arrival of the summer.

Carvalho will officially join Liverpool on July 1, when his contract expires at Fulham, with the two clubs agreeing a deal worth up to £7.7 million for the 19-year-old.

An attacking midfielder who scored 11 goals and laid on eight assists in 38 games this season, Carvalho came through the youth ranks at Fulham alongside Elliott.

Now they will be reunited at Anfield, and Elliott is relishing the prospect of playing together again.

“Fabio’s a great kid as well as a great player, so I don’t need to say too much on him,” he told This Is Anfield.

“I’m sure he’ll show you very quickly why Liverpool have signed him.

“He’s a class player and I think he’ll bring that flair to this team, that sort of young power in a way.

“He’s one for the future, definitely.

“To be able to link up and reunite with him, and to hopefully play with him on the same pitch like the old days, it’ll be great.

“Hopefully we can both show each other why we deserve to play with each other and to share the pitch with one another.”

Though Carvalho was a standout for Fulham this term – winning the Championship title and being nominated for Young Player of the Season – and scored his first Portugal under-21s goal in March, he is still something of an unknown quantity.

But Elliott went on to outline the teenager’s talent, of which he feels there are many.

“Everything, to be honest. If he didn’t have everything, Liverpool wouldn’t have signed him,” the No. 67 added.

“He has the work rate, he has the ability, the skill, shooting, dribbling. You name it, he has it.

“As I said, I’m sure he’ll show you very, very quickly why Liverpool have signed him.

“He’ll be a great asset to the team.

“I’m so excited to be able to see him again after a long three years I think it’s been now.

“I’ll make sure I look after him and get him involved quickly. Obviously, he’s got the Portuguese in him, so he can be close friends with Jots and many more.

“I’m sure he’ll be perfectly fine and I’ll make sure he fits right in this team.”