Jurgen Klopp gave an optimistic update on Joe Gomez after the defender suffered an ankle injury against Southampton on Tuesday night

The Reds were pushing for another goal at 1-1 in the final minutes before half-time when Gomez buckled to the floor under the weight of a Southampton player.

It was a nasty looking situation for the No. 12, who was helped off the pitch at the break by physio Chris Morgan and club doctor Jim Moxon, and consoled by Alisson.

Given Gomez’s injury history the concern was high as he failed to emerge for the second half, with Jordan Henderson taking his place and James Milner moving to right-back as Liverpool earned a 2-1 victory.

Speaking in his post-match press conference at St Mary’s, Klopp said: “I hope we are lucky.

“Joey himself has pain but not too much, but it was really like a shock to the system. He was sitting in the dressing room, when I spoke to him he was in a good mood.

“I think we were probably lucky.”

Sports physio expert Dr. Rajpal Brar speculated on Twitter that Gomez likely suffered a high ankle sprain, that could keep him out for three weeks.

Left ankle injury for #Liverpool Joe Gomez. Can see below how it gets caught and twists outwards. Dorsiflexion + external rotation is most concerning for a high ankle sprain (syndesmotic tear). If the case, looking at 3+ week timeline at minimum. pic.twitter.com/iJ8pAQT0Ld — Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT (@3cbPerformance) May 17, 2022

Of course, it’s highly likely Gomez’s season is over with two games remaining that Trent Alexander-Arnold would start, but that he has seemingly avoided a serious and more long-term injury is a massive relief.

Gomez has made 21 appearances this season, 11 of them as starts.