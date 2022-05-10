Liverpool visit Aston Villa tonight in their penultimate away clash of the Premier League season. We’re live with the latest from another big game at Villa Park.
Kickoff is at 8pm (UK), the referee is Jonathan Moss.
Teams
Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Nakamba, Douglas Luiz; Coutinho, Ings, Watkins
Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Chrisene, Young, Iroegbunam, Sanson, Chukwuemeka, Buendia, Traore
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Jones, Keita; Mane, Diaz, Jota
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Milner, Thiago, Henderson, Origi, Salah, Firmino
