BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Tuesday, May 10, 2022: Liverpool's Joel Matip scores the first equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Aston Villa vs. Liverpool – Follow the Premier League clash here!

Liverpool visit Aston Villa tonight in their penultimate away clash of the Premier League season. We’re live with the latest from another big game at Villa Park.

Kickoff is at 8pm (UK), the referee is Jonathan Moss.

Tonight’s blog is run by Dan Clubbe, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @dan_clubbe & in the comments below.

Teams

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Nakamba, Douglas Luiz; Coutinho, Ings, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Chrisene, Young, Iroegbunam, Sanson, Chukwuemeka, Buendia, Traore

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Jones, Keita; Mane, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Milner, Thiago, Henderson, Origi, Salah, Firmino

Our coverage updates automatically below:

