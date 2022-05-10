Liverpool visit Aston Villa tonight in their penultimate away clash of the Premier League season. We’re live with the latest from another big game at Villa Park.

Kickoff is at 8pm (UK), the referee is Jonathan Moss.

Teams

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Nakamba, Douglas Luiz; Coutinho, Ings, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Chrisene, Young, Iroegbunam, Sanson, Chukwuemeka, Buendia, Traore

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Jones, Keita; Mane, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Milner, Thiago, Henderson, Origi, Salah, Firmino

