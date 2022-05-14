Liverpool face Chelsea in the FA Cup final this evening, looking to win a second trophy of the season. We’re live to bring you the latest on a huge day at Wembley.

Kickoff is at 4.45pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Thiago, Keita; Salah, Diaz, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Jones, Milner, Jota, Firmino, Origi

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Pulisic, Mount, Lukaku

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Saul, Werner, Ziyech

