Liverpool and Chelsea played out a tight FA Cup final in the blistering sun at Wembley, with it going to penalties to allow the Reds to win it 6-5.

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea (6-5 pens)

FA Cup Final, Wembley

May 14, 2022

With their supporters drowning out the opposition, the Reds began the FA Cup final on top, an error from Edouard Mendy boosting the confidence while Ibrahima Konate won out in his early tussles with Romelu Lukaku.

Luis Diaz was, as ever, an inspiration on the left, and his pace in behind led to an early chance after Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s stunning pass, only for Naby Keita to fire the eventual shot wide of the post.

Unable to capitalise, though, Liverpool began to concede opportunities at the other end, and Christian Pulisic went scarily close as he faded Mason Mount’s cutback towards goal.

After surviving an injury scare for Alisson, the Reds were then dealt a huge blow as Mohamed Salah was forced off with a blow sustained off the ball – thankfully, the No. 11 walked off unaided.

The change, that saw Diogo Jota come on in Salah’s place, affected the momentum somewhat, and the first half tailed out to a 0-0 draw with neither side in control.

HT: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea

Chelsea came out firing after the break and the brilliant Alisson had to make a series of strong saves, while both Diaz and Andy Robertson had good opportunities at the other end.

Those in the stands grew increasingly frustrated with referee Craig Pawson, who allowed a string of questionable decisions pass by, though it perhaps more summed up the growing unease with the performance unfolding.

Liverpool did continue to graft, though, and Jota cut a low effort just wide as he showed drive and invention from his new role on the right wing.

James Milner was sent on to provide more thrust and authority in the midfield, and potentially with an eye on a penalty shootout as the end of the 90 minutes edged closer.

Diaz found new life in the closing stages, and after hammering the outside of the post, the Colombian then sparked a move that saw Robertson hit the other.

Another ridiculous effort from Diaz skimmed inches wide, and though the No. 23 deserved to be the match-winner, his wait was forced to continue as Pawson blew for extra time.

End of normal time: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea

Extra time began with another injury concern for Liverpool, with Virgil van Dijk the next player forced off as Joel Matip came on, the Cameroonian having already gone through an extensive warmup at half-time.

Chelsea were the better side for the first 15 minutes of the additional 30, and there was one more setback after the restart, this time seeing Robertson limp off with cramp.

On to penalties it went, and in the end Alisson was the hero as he kept out Mason Mount’s spot-kick for a 6-5 victory.

TIA Man of the Match: Alisson

Referee: Craig Pawson

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk (Matip 91′), Robertson (Tsimikas 111′); Henderson, Thiago, Keita (Milner 74′); Salah (Jota 33′), Diaz (Firmino 98′), Mane

Subs not used: Kelleher, Gomez, Jones, Origi

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah (Azpilicueta 106′), Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic (Kante 66′), Alonso; Pulisic (Loftus-Cheek 106′, Barkley 119′), Mount, Lukaku (Ziyech 85′)

Subs not used: Arrizabalaga, Sarr, Saul, Werner

Next match: Southampton (A) – Premier League – Tuesday, May 17, 7.45pm (BST)