Liverpool were outfought in a Champions League final marred by chaos before a delayed kickoff, with Real Madrid clinching the European Cup with a 1-0 win.

Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid

Champions League Final, Stade de France

May 28, 2022

Goals

Vinicius Jr 58′

The final kicked off 36 minutes late amid shocking scenes outside the Stade de France, with thousands of Liverpool fans denied entry and teargassed while UEFA claimed the delay was due to “late arrivals.”

A tasteless pre-match show from Camila Cabello followed as supporters in the stands booed, before the Reds’ 10th European Cup final eventually got underway in Paris.

It was a dominant start from Liverpool, with Thiago in control in midfield and the two Champions League final debutants, Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz, early standouts.

There were big chances for both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, but Thibaut Courtois was more than a match for them in the Real goal, tipping Mane’s close-range effort onto the post with a stunning save.

Real began to suffocate the tie in midfield, and the clever movement almost led to an opener, only for the Frenchman’s goal to be ruled out for offside after an Alisson error and a lengthy VAR check.

HT: Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid

It was a cagey start to the second half, as Real enjoyed more control, but Liverpool did threaten after a sustained spell of possession, Trent Alexander-Arnold central with a great cross that just eluded Thiago.

Unfortunately, it was the right-back who was culpable as Real grabbed their goal, allowing Vinicius Jr to drift into space on goal, with the winger converted well after a flowing move.

Jurgen Klopp made his changes soon after, first sending on Diogo Jota and then the pair of Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino, with all three looking to change the game for the better.

For all the good it did, though, Courtois was there to put out fires time and again, with the Belgian producing another phenomenal stop to keep out Salah who did everything right but find the back of the net.

Liverpool were ultimately frustrated on a farcical night in Paris, with the wait for No. 7 to go on for at least another year.

But what a season it has been. Two trophies, two more taken right to the last. Up the Reds, we go again in 2022/23.

TIA Man of the Match: Ibrahima Konate

Referee: Clement Turpin

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson (Keita 77′), Thiago (Firmino 77′); Salah, Diaz (Jota 65′), Mane

Subs not used: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Valverde (Camavinga 85′), Vinicius Jr, Benzema

Subs not used: Lunin, Marcelo, Nacho, Ceballos, Isco, Lucas, Hazard, Asensio, Bale, Rodrygo, Mariano