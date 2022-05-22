The title race and quadruple bid went to the final day of the Premier League season but despite another comeback win, it wasn’t quite enough for Liverpool.

Liverpool 3-1 Wolves

Premier League, Anfield

May 22, 2022

Goals: Neto 3′; Mane 24′, Salah 84′, Robertson 89′

Alisson – 7 (out of 10)

Nothing he could do about the early goal but made a couple of important claims soon after as Wolves kept exploiting enormous spaces on the counter.

Had a couple of decent moments one-on-one – why he was left so exposed is the big question!

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7

Some really fantastic moments on the ball, whipped crosses and moments where he looked like he could find the breakthrough on goal himself.

But Trent was also one of those caught up in the early emotion, out of position by a long way more than once as Wolves constantly raided that flank on the break.

Overall decent.

Joel Matip – 7

Nerves? Tiredness? Joel did not look steady or settled in the early stages and seemed to struggle with those diagonals into the right channel.

He certainly wasn’t the only one, and to give him his dues he was the recovering defender an awful lot of times against Wolves‘ constant raiding.

Some decent second-half clearances and cutouts but as a team, we must defend better next week.

Ibrahima Konate – 6

Less-than-ideal timing to totally miss a goal kick and allow Wolves to score early on. Partial redemption as he was then involved in the buildup to the equaliser.

Struggled again early in the second half before resuming a more composed approach.

For Konate the bigger question might be whether Jurgen Klopp now decides he might not quite be the right selection for the Champions League final, given the wily movement of Karim Benzema.

Andy Robertson – 8

Was in full sprint mode right from kickoff, overlapping and crossing with regularity and bursting into the box at will.

Just about did enough defensively to annoy Leander Dendoncker on a big chance.

Scored right near the end to cap a brilliant league season for the Reds as a whole – just not quite enough to be a trophy-winning one.

Jordan Henderson – 7

Had a lot of covering to do and did most of it well, though early on did find himself beyond the No. 8s and with nobody in behind him.

Made sure everyone concentrated a lot more second half, but some of his passing left a bit to be desired.

Naby Keita – 8

So good with constantly receiving the ball in space and pressuring the defence. One blocked shot early on and some good exchanges with Mane and Diaz.

Certainly fell away in the second half, nowhere near as involved in open play and didn’t look like he – or the rest of the midfield – could keep up with the amount of pressing required to stop Wolves getting out.

Thiago – 7

Oh mate, what an assist! A backheeled nutmeg around the corner of his man to set Sadio away – yes please, we’ll have that plenty.

Sadly that might be the end of for him this season – going off injured right before half-time, it doesn’t seem likely he’ll be back for the Champions League final.

Diogo Jota – 6

Hit and miss to be fair, some really hard work and a bit of involvement in good attacking phases, but doesn’t look like his usual self in the box at all.

Might be that we look to him as an impact sub in Paris – it only takes a second for him to impact when he’s in his groove and maybe that’s all it’ll take.

He’ll hope for a more consistent year next term no doubt.

Luis Diaz – 8

Started on fire and looked our best route through for much of the game.

Aggressive, skilful, impactful, always looking for spaces and to beat his man whenever possible.

Had a couple of sighters which on another day could have gone in.

Sadio Mane – 8 – Man of the Match

Not his cleanest-ever finish as he bobbled a left-footer into the ground, but it was well-placed inside the near post and beat the ‘keeper all the same!

Never relaxed or allowed the defenders time to, netted another after the restart only for the offside flag to deny him.

In really good form heading into the Champions League final.

Substitutes

James Milner (on for Thiago, 46′) – 7 – Good second half, might actually be in for a surprise start in Paris given injuries.

Mohamed Salah (on for Jota, 57′) – 7 – Back on the scoresheet. Joint-top scorer in the Premier League this season. Another in Paris?!

Roberto Firmino (on for Keita, 83′) – 7 – Late assist!

Subs not used: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Jones, Elliott, Minamino

Jurgen Klopp – 7

Strong lineup but not the strongest approach from the Reds in terms of dominance and tactical organisation.

Much more to do with the occasion of course than anything the boss did, and he would have needed to calm matters a little at the break.

Eventually, between subs and attacking power, the breakthrough was found.

Another over-90-point season is a phenomenal achievement, it just wasn’t quite enough for the league title.