Liverpool’s FA Cup triumph came to be thanks to the efforts of 31 players and while most celebrated with the cup at Wembley, others waited for their chance at Kirkby.

The Reds lifted the FA Cup on Saturday after showing their nerves of steel from the penalty spot once more, the culmination of six successful rounds from January until May.

The journey to Jordan Henderson lifting the cup saw 31 players used by Jurgen Klopp, including seven academy members, and it’s a journey the manager was quick to say “brings you closer together.”

Tyler Morton, Kaide Gordon, Conor Bradley, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Max Woltman, Melkamu Frauendorf and James Norris were all given minutes in the FA Cup, very much feeling part of the triumph.

Most, if not all, were in attendance at Wembley and after Klopp and his senior team concluded their celebrations, the youngsters were given the chance to hold the trophy at Kirkby.

Dixon-Bonner, Woltman and Bradley all proudly posted pictures on social media with the FA Cup, savouring a moment they will not forget in a hurry.

For Dixon-Bonner, who started in the 4-1 win over Shrewsbury Town, it was a “dream come true” to play his part and see Klopp’s side finish the job.

“FA CUP CHAMPIONS!! Another trophy in the cabinet and another dream come true! This season just keeps getting better and better. UP THE REDS,” the 21-year-old penned on Instagram.

Before the final, Klopp eulogised about being able to utilise the entire squad and the experiences that provided.

“That’s what I love most about it: that we really can say we are here, we arrived in the final and we used the full squad pretty much, and the extended squad if you want,” Klopp said.

“Massive experience for the boys, for Kaide, for Elijah…my God! I can remember his face when he came on and all these kind of things.”