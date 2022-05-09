Liverpool have struck an agreement with Derby to buy out the 20 percent sell-on clause placed in Kaide Gordon‘s contract, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Gordon joined Liverpool from Derby County in a deal worth up to £3 million in January 2021, with the teenager since going on to make four senior appearances.

In that time, he scored his first goal for the Reds, becoming the club’s second-youngest ever goalscorer, and showed plenty of promise for the future despite a stop-start season.

Jurgen Klopp described Gordon as “an exceptional talent” and while injury brought his campaign to a premature end, excitement remains over his potential.

And now Romano has claimed that Liverpool and Derby “have agreed £500,000 for the removal of the 20 percent sell-on clause” that was part of their original deal in 2021.

It’s a move that makes financial sense for both clubs, not one that has the Reds planning to see Gordon make a move any time soon.

For Liverpool, it negates any consideration over a 20 percent loss to Derby from a future transfer fee as £500,000 is likely to be considerably less than what they could have lost.

As for the Rams, it provides a welcome cash injection during a time of financial difficulties with the club having been in administration since September last year.

The subsequent point deduction saw Derby unable to stave off relegation to League One amid the backdrop of takeover discussions that have yet to reach a final conclusion.