With the season nearing its end, award season is upon us, as are decisions for team of the year, and Gary Neville’s selection at right-back immediately caught the attention of Liverpool fans.

Liverpool have already seen one award bestowed upon a player this season, with Mohamed Salah crowned Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year.

The Egyptian is in line for further accolades, as is a number of Jurgen Klopp‘s side thanks to a remarkable campaign that still has the potential to add two more trophies to the collection.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, in particular, is nominated for Premier League Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season after another eye-catching campaign.

In 31 league appearances, Alexander-Arnold has set up 12 goals and scored two of his own, but he still finds his name readily thrown into debates regarding the league’s best right-back.

Chelsea‘s Reece James and Man City‘s Kyle Walker form part of that debate, which also extends to the England national team.

But while Jamie Carragher named Liverpool’s No. 66 in his team of the season on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Neville instead chose Walker – who has made 20 league appearances and has two assists.

“I think [Walker] has had an unbelievable season and when he doesn’t play City miss him lots. City’s defensive record is as good as Liverpool’s,” Neville said of his choice.

“That right-hand side of City’s defence and left-hand side of Liverpool’s defence are absolutely brilliant and that’s why I have split the defence, basically. I think Kyle Walker and Dias are a better right-hand side.”

Liverpool fans had something to say about the selection, though:

Gary Neville actually put Kyle Walker in his team of the season over Trent, I thought the lads were messing with me and then I see it’s actually true! Christ that’s mental ??? pic.twitter.com/eJ7Iqi2VHs — Dean Kennedy (@deankeno25) May 17, 2022

It's 2022 and Gary Neville is still putting Kyle Walker in his team of the season ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold. lmao — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) May 17, 2022

It’s clear to see how Liverpool fans took Neville’s selection, which is certainly eyebrow-raising – even when you only consider the 2021/22 season, which his team is meant to represent.

But with two trophies secured and, hopefully, more to come you feel Trent will not be too deturbed from Neville’s snub.