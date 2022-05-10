Liverpool won 2-1 away to Aston Villa on Tuesday evening, with supporters showing their love for match-winner Sadio Mane and calling for swift movement on a new deal.

Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool

Premier League (36), Villa Park

May 9, 2022

Goals: Luiz 3′; Matip 6′, Mane 65′

The Reds fell behind to an early Douglas Luiz goal, with the defending from Kostas Tsimikas leaving lots to be desired.

Fortunately, Joel Matip was on-hand to equalise almost immediately, but the visitors were a long way from their best in the first half and Fabinho went off injured, with fingers now crossed it’s not serious.

Mane then headed Liverpool in front midway through the second half after good work from Luis Diaz and Jurgen Klopp‘s men held on.

Here’s how Liverpool fans reacted to Mane’s showing on social media.

It was a huge contribution from the Reds’ No.10 and supporters called for a new deal…

Liverpool really need to be sorting Sadio Mané’s contract situation out. As deserving as any player of a new deal after the year he’s had. Always delivers in the big moments. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) May 10, 2022

Maybe tougher than it should have been but big win. Mane was exceptional in his hold up play and in the air. Trent and Naby really good in that second half too. Hopefully Wolves put in a performance tomorrow ? — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) May 10, 2022

I'm so tired! This team are ageing me at a ridiculously rapid rate. Massive win, tough watch, onto Wembley. I love you, Sadio Mane. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) May 10, 2022

Sadio Mane MOTM AGAIN — . (@disgameihateit) May 10, 2022

Make that Mané deal a priority. Never going to be an easy game at Villa Park. Hopefully they put in as good a shift against City. Roll on the Cup Final this weekend. Some team ??? — J.F.K. (@JFKsportsphysio) May 10, 2022

Sadio Mane vs Aston Villa • 22/31 (71%) passes

• 1 chance created

• 49 touches

• 4 shots (1st in game)

• 1 goal

• 1/2 dribbles

• 3/6 aerial duels (1st for LFC)

• 1/1 tackle Matchwinner with a brilliant header. Superb up top ? pic.twitter.com/8bzu2NItbh — LFC Stats (@LFCData) May 10, 2022

Mane has been incredible since he came back from the AFON. I wish Salah was firing them in as well. — Luke Robinson (@LukeRobboLFC78) May 10, 2022

Mane has been world class in 3 attacking positions, what a legend — ? (@LFC_Empire) May 10, 2022

Sadio Mané as a striker this: 10 goals in 14 appearances. 7 goals with his right foot, 2 with his left foot, 1 header. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) May 10, 2022

“Give Mane a contract quick” – Darrell O Dwyer on Facebook.

Massive win for Liverpool in coming back from a tough start whilst looking leggy. They find a way again. Hope Fabinho’s injury was just a precaution. He’d be a massive miss at the weekend. P.s give Mane his new deal. He’s been a monster as our number 9 #AVLLIV — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) May 10, 2022

Sadio Mane is incredible and his contract getting sorted is on the same level as Mo’s. He’s a Liverpool legend — Mike Kearney (@MikeKearney1) May 10, 2022

Mane should be getting a lifetime contract, not looking to be sold. We can't replace him. — Hazza (@AzzurriLFC) May 10, 2022

And many hoped Fabinho’s injury is not serious…

Well, that was a horrible watch ? Delighted with the 3 points. Worried about Fabinho. — Jason Roberts (@JaseRoberts_) May 10, 2022

That was graft. A long way from our best but important to do our bit and keep them honest. Fingers crossed Fabinho is OK for the weekend. Would have rested him tonight, personally. — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) May 10, 2022

Disastrous if Fabinho’s done his hamstring. Hoping it’s a minor injury/strain. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) May 10, 2022

Losing Fabinho for both finals would be catastrophic. — Cameron Hogwood (@ch_skysports) May 10, 2022

Fabinho is almost certainly out of the FA Cup final now. My concern is the Champions League. Still 18 days away but even minor hamstring injuries can take two/three weeks. Worrying. — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) May 10, 2022

There’s no denying how significant those three points are, irrespective of if the title lands at Anfield at the end of the season, with momentum key with two cup finals to come.

All eyes will now be on Fabinho as any injury at this point of the season could prove season-ending, fingers crossed that is not the case!

Now, onto Wembley.