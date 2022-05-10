Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Tuesday, May 10, 2022: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans say make Sadio Mane “deal a priority” after “monster” Villa outing

Liverpool won 2-1 away to Aston Villa on Tuesday evening, with supporters showing their love for match-winner Sadio Mane and calling for swift movement on a new deal.

Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool

Premier League (36), Villa Park
May 9, 2022

Goals: Luiz 3′; Matip 6′, Mane 65′

The Reds fell behind to an early Douglas Luiz goal, with the defending from Kostas Tsimikas leaving lots to be desired.

Fortunately, Joel Matip was on-hand to equalise almost immediately, but the visitors were a long way from their best in the first half and Fabinho went off injured, with fingers now crossed it’s not serious.

Mane then headed Liverpool in front midway through the second half after good work from Luis Diaz and Jurgen Klopp‘s men held on.

Here’s how Liverpool fans reacted to Mane’s showing on social media.

 

It was a huge contribution from the Reds’ No.10 and supporters called for a new deal…

“Give Mane a contract quick” – Darrell O Dwyer on Facebook.

 

And many hoped Fabinho’s injury is not serious…

There’s no denying how significant those three points are, irrespective of if the title lands at Anfield at the end of the season, with momentum key with two cup finals to come.

All eyes will now be on Fabinho as any injury at this point of the season could prove season-ending, fingers crossed that is not the case!

Now, onto Wembley.

