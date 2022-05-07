Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 7, 2022: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring the first equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans “still don’t think it’s over” despite Tottenham title setback

Liverpool dropped points in a crucial tie against Tottenham, but despite conceding advantage to Man City in the title race, supporters still believe there’s a chance.

It is incredible that, after a 1-1 draw with Spurs that put Liverpool top of the Premier League, the mood was low around Anfield.

But that is testament to the standards set by not only the Reds but also their rivals Man City, who now have the opportunity to go three points clear with three left to play with a win over Newcastle on Sunday.

This stalemate, earned after Luis Diaz cancelled out Son Heung-min’s opener, could have ultimately ended Liverpool’s title hopes.

But as supporters took to social media after the game, the feeling was that it still isn’t over.

 

Heading into Man City vs. Newcastle on Sunday, the Reds are still top of the table by virtue of their favourable goal difference, but all eyes will be on the Etihad now.

In reality, little has changed, with Liverpool still needing City to slip up if they are to stand any chance of winning their second Premier League title.

But despite the high hopes of the fans, it has now become much harder to see that coming to fruition.

If any side could do it, though, it is Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool – and on the evidence from Madrid on Wednesday night, if any side could bottle it, it is Pep Guardiola’s City.

