According to reports in Scotland, Liverpool are close to a deal for Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay, with the 18-year-old “on the verge” of a move to Anfield.

Ramsay has emerged as a prime target for the Reds in the summer transfer window, with the focus clearly on adding young talent to Jurgen Klopp‘s ranks.

A deal is already in place to sign 19-year-old Fulham midfielder Fabio Carvalho, while 16-year-old winger Ben Doak has confirmed his move and Derry City teenager Trent Kone-Doherty is also expected to arrive.

It seems as though Ramsay could follow Carvalho into the first-team setup, with the Merseyside press revealing interest in the right-back last month.

Speculation has continued, with Liverpool said to have moved ahead of Leeds in pursuit of his signature, and now the Daily Record report that all parties are “on the verge” of an agreement.

That would be worth an initial £4 million, with various add-ons due to take that fee beyond the £6 million mark, breaking the Scottish club’s transfer record.

Leeds were claimed to have offered around £3 million for the youngster in January, while Bologna attempted to broker a loan-to-buy package with £1 million up front and a £4 million obligation to buy.

Both bids failed and Ramsay has so far made 33 appearances for Aberdeen this season, scoring once and assisting nine times, also picking up three Scotland Under-21 caps.

He collected the Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year award earlier this month, recognising his excellent form for an Aberdeen side battling relegation.

Last week, the Mail‘s Dominic King explained that despite interest from Leeds and elsewhere, Ramsay is “leaning towards Liverpool” this summer.

The youngster has previously namechecked both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson as influences, and he could soon join them as team-mates on Merseyside.

If Ramsay does arrive, it seems likely that a permanent exit will be sanctioned for Neco Williams, with Goal‘s Neil Jones reporting that “offers are expected” for the Welshman who is now valued above £10 million.

Jones adds that Liverpool will look to complete the Ramsay deal “as quickly as possible,” likely to ensure he joins the squad for pre-season.

Ramsay sat out of Aberdeen’s 1-1 draw with Hibernian on Saturday, with manager Jim Goodwin explaining that he “didn’t see the point of risking him” due to a “small niggle,” as he needed to “be raring to go on the first day of pre-season.”