Liverpool have been projected to generate a club-record turnover, with progress to the final of the Champions League guaranteeing over £100 million alone.

The Reds are into a third Champions League final in five years after their 5-2 aggregate win over Villarreal in the semi-finals, with a date set with Real Madrid in Paris.

It comes in a remarkable season for Liverpool, who have already won the League Cup but are also into the final of the FA Cup and locked in a title fight with Man City.

Off the pitch, the club are in negotiations with a number of companies over a new shirt sponsorship deal that could double their money at £80 million a season, while talks are ongoing over sleeve sponsors too.

The kit deal with Nike is producing record-breaking figures in terms of sales, while new partnerships are being struck as Fenway Sports Group look to maximise revenue and remain self-sustaining.

Fortunes on the pitch play a significant role in terms of finances, with Liverpool’s main priority every season being qualification for the Champions League.

After this week’s semi-finals, I estimate #LFC have earned €118m from the Champions League. They would receive an additional €4.5m if they win the competition. After their dramatic exit, #MCFC will still get €108m, while #CFC and #MUFC are due €90m and €77m respectively. pic.twitter.com/Z6zAZjaUr6 — Swiss Ramble (@SwissRamble) May 5, 2022

Now, according to business of football expert Swiss Ramble, the club’s spot in the final of this year’s tournament has seen them eclipse the £100 million mark from their European success alone.

It is predicted that Liverpool have already earned €117.6 million (£100.3m) from participation, prize money, their UEFA coefficient and the TV pool, with another €4.5 million (£3.84m) awarded to the winner.

That is factoring in the rebate to be paid back following the COVID-19 pandemic, which stands at €4.1 million (£3.5m).

Compared to the rest of the English clubs in this year’s tournament, Liverpool have earned considerably more than Man City (£92.3m), Man United (£76.7m) and Chelsea (£65.9m).

While their figures vary slightly, football finance writer Mo Chatra has now projected that the Reds’ turnover for 2021/22 will reach a record figure.

Following last night's victory over Villareal, and progression to their third Champions League final in five years, Liverpool are on course to generate a record breaking £580m in turnover for the 2021/22 season. — Mo Chatra (@MoChatra) May 4, 2022

Chatra expects Liverpool to be “on course to generate a record-breaking £580m in turnover,” with their main source of income being commercial funds which are estimated to be around £232 million for the season.

He describes a projected £96 million from matchday revenue as “slightly prudent,” with the Reds to play their 30th home game of the season against Wolves on May 22.

The expansion of the Anfield Road End, which will bring the stadium’s capacity to 61,015 from 2023, is one of the key factors behind Chatra’s prediction that turnover could rise another 12.1 percent to £650 million in the season after next.

Much will depend on the continued success of Liverpool’s first team, but with Jurgen Klopp having signed a new two-year contract extension at the end of April, they are certainly in good hands in that respect.