Fabio Carvalho has been officially confirmed as a Liverpool player as of July 1, with the 19-year-old joining from Fulham in a deal worth up to £7.7 million.

Carvalho becomes the club’s first signing of the summer at first-team level, and is expected to join Jurgen Klopp‘s senior squad for pre-season.

It is reported that there are no plans to loan the teenager out for the 2022/23 campaign, with Carvalho set to take up an immediate role in the first team.

The attacking midfielder underwent a medical earlier this year, having agreed personal terms ahead of a proposed transfer in the January window, before helping Fulham to win the Championship title.

Now, he can look ahead to his career at Anfield, with one of the tasks at hand being to select a shirt number for his new club.

The following shirt numbers are already available: 2, 16, 19, 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31.

With Divock Origi confirmed to be leaving on the expiry of his contract, the No. 27 shirt will also be freed up as of July 1.

James Milner is also currently set to depart with his deal running out, which could open up the prospect of a player like Luis Diaz or Diogo Jota taking the No. 7 and vacating theirs, but the vice-captain is still expected to agree a one-year extension.

Carvalho wore the No. 28 for Fulham, and with that shirt already available at Liverpool he could look to continue in the same number.

He may follow in the footsteps of Harvey Elliott, who also swapped Craven Cottage for Anfield in 2019, and take a higher shirt number at the beginning of his time on Merseyside.

Elliott currently wears the No. 67, and with Trent Alexander-Arnold set to stay with his iconic No. 66 it could be that a new trend starts with Liverpool’s promising young talents.

Liverpool squad numbers, 2021/22

1. Alisson

2. VACANT

3. Fabinho

4. Virgil van Dijk

5. Ibrahima Konate

6. Thiago

7. James Milner

8. Naby Keita

9. Roberto Firmino

10. Sadio Mane

11. Mohamed Salah

12. Joe Gomez

13. Adrian

14. Jordan Henderson

15. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

16. VACANT

17. Curtis Jones

18. Takumi Minamino

19. VACANT

20. Diogo Jota

21. Kostas Tsimikas

22. Loris Karius

23. Luis Diaz

24. VACANT

25. VACANT

26. Andy Robertson

27. Divock Origi

28. VACANT

29. VACANT

30. VACANT

31. VACANT

32. Joel Matip

45. Elijah Dixon-Bonner

46. Rhys Williams

47. Nat Phillips

49. Kaide Gordon

52. Isaac Mabaya

54. Liam Hughes

58. Ben Woodburn

62. Caoimhin Kelleher

63. Owen Beck

66. Trent Alexander-Arnold

67. Harvey Elliott

76. Neco Williams

77. James Norris

78. Jarell Quansah

80. Tyler Morton

82. Max Woltman

84. Conor Bradley

85. James Balagizi

86. Harvey Blair

89. Billy Koumetio

94. Melkamu Frauendorf

95. Harvey Davies

97. Marcelo Pitaluga