Fabio Carvalho has been officially confirmed as a Liverpool player as of July 1, with the 19-year-old joining from Fulham in a deal worth up to £7.7 million.
Carvalho becomes the club’s first signing of the summer at first-team level, and is expected to join Jurgen Klopp‘s senior squad for pre-season.
It is reported that there are no plans to loan the teenager out for the 2022/23 campaign, with Carvalho set to take up an immediate role in the first team.
The attacking midfielder underwent a medical earlier this year, having agreed personal terms ahead of a proposed transfer in the January window, before helping Fulham to win the Championship title.
Now, he can look ahead to his career at Anfield, with one of the tasks at hand being to select a shirt number for his new club.
The following shirt numbers are already available: 2, 16, 19, 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31.
With Divock Origi confirmed to be leaving on the expiry of his contract, the No. 27 shirt will also be freed up as of July 1.
James Milner is also currently set to depart with his deal running out, which could open up the prospect of a player like Luis Diaz or Diogo Jota taking the No. 7 and vacating theirs, but the vice-captain is still expected to agree a one-year extension.
Carvalho wore the No. 28 for Fulham, and with that shirt already available at Liverpool he could look to continue in the same number.
He may follow in the footsteps of Harvey Elliott, who also swapped Craven Cottage for Anfield in 2019, and take a higher shirt number at the beginning of his time on Merseyside.
Elliott currently wears the No. 67, and with Trent Alexander-Arnold set to stay with his iconic No. 66 it could be that a new trend starts with Liverpool’s promising young talents.
Liverpool squad numbers, 2021/22
1. Alisson
2. VACANT
3. Fabinho
4. Virgil van Dijk
5. Ibrahima Konate
6. Thiago
7. James Milner
8. Naby Keita
9. Roberto Firmino
10. Sadio Mane
11. Mohamed Salah
12. Joe Gomez
13. Adrian
14. Jordan Henderson
15. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
16. VACANT
17. Curtis Jones
18. Takumi Minamino
19. VACANT
20. Diogo Jota
21. Kostas Tsimikas
22. Loris Karius
23. Luis Diaz
24. VACANT
25. VACANT
26. Andy Robertson
27. Divock Origi
28. VACANT
29. VACANT
30. VACANT
31. VACANT
32. Joel Matip
45. Elijah Dixon-Bonner
46. Rhys Williams
47. Nat Phillips
49. Kaide Gordon
52. Isaac Mabaya
54. Liam Hughes
58. Ben Woodburn
62. Caoimhin Kelleher
63. Owen Beck
66. Trent Alexander-Arnold
67. Harvey Elliott
76. Neco Williams
77. James Norris
78. Jarell Quansah
80. Tyler Morton
82. Max Woltman
84. Conor Bradley
85. James Balagizi
86. Harvey Blair
89. Billy Koumetio
94. Melkamu Frauendorf
95. Harvey Davies
97. Marcelo Pitaluga
