Luis Diaz has already got his first title-winner’s medal of the season

Luis Diaz may be fighting for a Premier League trophy in his first half-season at Anfield, but the Colombian has already earned a first title-winner’s medal of 2022.

The arrival of Liverpool’s new No. 23 has provided an injection of positivity in the late-season run-in, with Diaz bolstering the attacking ranks considerably.

With Jurgen Klopp able to shuffle between a fully fit group of forwards in these closing weeks, Diaz has slotted in seamlessly, with five goals and three assists in 20 games so far.

The manager has attributed this to the easy transition from Porto to Liverpool, telling Sky Sports last month: “He did not have to change, that is why we have a really confident boy here.”

At Porto, Diaz was a dynamo down the left, with his 16 goals and six assists in 28 games prior to leaving in January making him a hotly anticipated signing.

He was a central cog in their emphatic start to the campaign, which, to their credit, the Portuguese side have managed to carry into life without Luis.

Saturday evening saw Porto seal a 1-0 win over Benfica, clinching the Primeira Liga title with only one defeat from 33 games so far.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 27, 2022: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson and team-mates celebrate with the trophy after during the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool won 11-10 on penalties after a goal-less draw. goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, Luis Díaz, Ibrahima Konaté, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Harvey Elliott, Rhys Williams, Mohamed Salah, captain Jordan Henderson, Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip, goalkeeper Adrián San Miguel del Castillo, Divock Origi. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

With Diaz having played in more than half of the league games this season, he should then be delivered a winner’s medal as recognition of his efforts.

It is the second medal he has earned so far this term, having already won the League Cup with Liverpool, and he could still pick up three more before the end of May.

Porto’s triumph also brings a first major honour for Marko Grujic since winning the Serbian SuperLiga with Red Star Belgrade in 2015/16.

The former Liverpool midfielder did help clinch the Supertaca Candido de Oliveira during his initial loan spell with Porto – but that is the equivalent of the Community Shield.

