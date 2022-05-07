Luis Diaz has been nothing short of exceptional since arriving at Liverpool, slotting in with ease to leave fellow Premier League clubs ruing what may have been.

For Manchester United, though, it was a self-inflicted wound from a hierarchy who are intent on making one poor decision after another – not that Liverpool fans are complaining!

Diaz has lit up Anfield and has settled quicker than one could have ever hoped, swiftly establishing himself as an invaluable member of Jurgen Klopp‘s side and helping to make the quadruple possible.

But while Liverpool supporters can eulogise to their heart’s content, rivals have been left to reflect on the supreme talent that slipped through their fingers.

Tottenham were eager to land his signature before Liverpool swooped in, David Moyes held hopes West Ham could pull off a deal while Ralf Rangnick was blocked altogether by Man United.

In an honest press conference on Friday, Rangnick revealed he was blocked from making a move for a forward in January despite losing three forward options in quick succession.

“We should have tried to sign a player in the 48 hours we had, since we knew Mason [Greenwood] wouldn’t be available and Anthony [Martial] had already left on loan,” Rangnick told reporters.

“We were also aware Edinson [Cavani] might not be available for eight out of 10 games, but we didn’t do it.

“There were a few: Diaz, who is now at Liverpool; Alvarez, who will be at Manchester City in the summer; and Vlahovic, who at the time was still with Fiorentina.

“The answer was ‘no’ and that was it. I spoke to the board and told them ‘shouldn’t we at least speak and analyse and find if we can at least get a player, on loan or a permanent deal?’

“In the end the answer was ‘no’. Maybe they didn’t want to do any winter business. Maybe we should have at least discussed it internally because it might be necessary and important.”

Oh, how the mighty have fallen.

These words from a Man United boss would have been unheard of some years ago and it’s a clear example of how far they have fallen in comparison to Liverpool and Man City.

Again, you won’t hear any complaints from Liverpool fans who are relishing Diaz running down the wing and Klopp leading from the front as the Reds chase history.