Mohamed Salah‘s form in front of goal since his return from the Africa Cup of Nations has been much discussed, but how do his numbers pre and post the competition compare?

The standards set by Liverpool’s No. 11 would see few others match up, with his goals, and assists, readily lending itself to a new record or two.

But as Jurgen Klopp said, “even he is just a human being” and is fallible to a drop in form.

It has been a taxing season for Salah with his minutes for club and country combined totalling 5,106 across 60 games.

In that time, he has scored a total of 32 goals and set up a further 19 for the Reds and Egypt, but just how do his numbers compare pre and post-AFCON? Let’s take a look.

Before AFCON

Games: 26 (2,252 minutes)

Goals: 23

Goals Per Game: 0.88

Assists: 9

Assists Per Game: 0.35

After AFCON

Games: 21 (1,503 minutes)

Goals: 7

Goals Per Game: 0.33

Assists: 6

Assists Per Game: 0.28

The Comparison

There can be no denying the statistics pertaining to Salah’s return pre-AFCON compared to his post-competition numbers, even having played five games less.

In some ways, it is no surprise considering the mental, emotional and physical toll leading his country had both during AFCON and the World Cup qualifying defeat to Senegal.

But his pressure acts and defensive actions have remained an important part of his game but many are still awaiting that moment when it all clicks into place for Salah once more.