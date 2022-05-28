Despite having more than two hours until kickoff at the Stade de France, Real Madrid have already confirmed their starting XI in the Champions League final against Liverpool.

After what has seemed to be a never-ending countdown until kickoff, the Champions League final is now nearly here.

The two teams will be putting the finishing touches on their preparations for the final before soon gracing the Stade de France pitch for the first time on matchday.

And Real Madrid have looked to get their team news out of the way early doors, with Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI confirmed with nearly two and a half hours until kickoff.

Thibaut Courtois starts in goal and is joined in defence by Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy.

They then have plenty of experience to turn to in midfield with Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

And up top, Ancelotti has opted for Fede Valverde over Rodrygo, with Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema completing their forward line.

Gareth Bale is named on the bench, as too Eden Hazard and the impressive Eduardo Camavinga.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Benzema

Substitutes: Lunin, Marcelo, Nacho; Ceballos, Camavinga, Isco, Lucas, Hazard, Asensio, Bale, Rodrygo, Mariano