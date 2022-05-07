After the highs of midweek, the focus is back on the Premier League as Jurgen Klopp‘s title chasers meet top four contenders in Tottenham. Here’s how to watch live online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds’ run to close out the season is locked in with two finals now on the horizon, but there is first a job to do in the Premier League to keep the heat on Man City.

And that starts with Tottenham‘s visit to Anfield tonight, a side that finds themselves two points adrift of Arsenal in fourth position in the table – meaning they have plenty to fight for.

The two traded blows the last time they met in December but the Reds can ill afford to settle for a point once more in what is the penultimate league game at Anfield this season.

So, can Liverpool move two points ahead of Man City prior to their game on Sunday?

The match gets underway at 7.45pm (BST) – or 2.45pm in New York, 11.45am in Los Angeles, 4.45am (Sunday) in Sydney, 10.45pm in Dubai and 9.45pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Tottenham is being shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Tottenham is being shown live on NBC Universo in the US, which are available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Tottenham and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool vs. Tottenham on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 2 Digitalb, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, RMC Sport 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, ESPN Argentina, Star+, RUSH, Optus Sport, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go, Star Sports Select HD2, Belarus 5, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports, ESPN, Moja TV, SportKlub 2 Serbia, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, Astro Go, Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra, ESPN Chile, Migu, PPTV Sport China, QQ Sports Live, iQiyi, Sky HD, Sportklub 2 Croatia, Cytavision Sports 3, Cytavision on the Go, Premier Sport, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX, TV3 Sport, Sky Pacific, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport Premium, V Sport 2 Finland, RMC Sport en direct, Free, Canal+ Sport, Sky Ticket, Cosmote Sport 1 HD, Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1, Spíler1, SíminnSport, JioTV, Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar VIP, Mola TV App, Mola, mola.tv, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, Sport 1, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, SPOTV, IPKO TVim, Astro SuperSport 3, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Spark Sport, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SportKlub 2 Serbia, MaxTV Go, TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium, Premier FOOTBALL, Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2, Eurosport Romania, Eurosport Player Romania, 102 (HD) mio Stadium, mio Stadium 108, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, DAZN 1, Movistar+, Viaplay Sweden, True Premier Football HD 1, True Premier Football HD 2, S Sport, S Sport+, Setanta Sports+, BT Sport Ultimate, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, K+ SPORT 1

