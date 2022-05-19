Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: The Premier League trophy dressed in red ribbons during the presentation after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Why Liverpool would lift replica Premier League trophy if they win the title

For the second time in four seasons, the Premier League title race will be decided on the final day between Liverpool and Man City – with a trophy to reside at each stadium on Sunday.

It’s been another season with near perfection required to be in the battle for the Premier League title and after 37 matchdays each, City and Liverpool are separated by just a single point.

It sets up yet another fascinating final day of the season, one that could still offer up a twist or two before the curtain falls.

It is, of course, in Man City‘s hands and Liverpool would need to beat Wolves AND see Aston Villa take points off Pep Guardiola’s side to lift the trophy – but stranger things have happened.

And if those turn of events did take place in favour of Jurgen Klopp‘s side, Jordan Henderson would be lifting a replica Premier League trophy at Anfield.

That is because the Premier League are to send a presentation team to both the Etihad Stadium and Anfield on Sunday, but the real trophy will reside in Manchester alongside chief executive Richard Masters.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 16, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konaté clash with Manchester City's captain Fernando Luiz Roza 'Fernandinho' during the FA Cup Semi-Final game between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool won 3-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

You do wonder if they ever considered a helicopter to transport the trophy, the two stadiums are not as far apart as they were in 2018/19 when City lifted the league in Brighton.

And each club will also have access to 40 medals, as per the Telegraph, but only one will see the light of day with the winning club.

It’s a pain not worth considering that a title-winning stage and trophy could again reside at Anfield without being called into action, but you just never know.

With two trophies collected already and a Champions League final to look forward to, Sunday is a day for possibilities and dreams.

Champions League Final 2022 Programme - Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Champions League Final 2022 Matchday Programme

Get the historic souvenir Liverpool vs. Real Madrid Champions League Final 2022 matchday programme, with worldwide delivery.

ORDER NOW

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments