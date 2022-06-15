Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

15 of the best photos of Liverpool’s season – from Anfield South to 500,000 Reds

Liverpool’s season was one to remember, a relentless and joyous experience as Jurgen Klopp‘s men lifted two trophies and kept a shot at history alive until the final day.

The 2021/22 season was exhausting for completely different reasons to that of 2020/21, with a 63-game campaign taking us all on an emotional rollercoaster from start to finish.

Klopp’s men delivered moments and memories to cherish and while it did not end with another piece of silverware alongside the League Cup and FA Cup, nothing can be taken away from this group of players.

Here, we take a look at our favourite photos from the remarkable season gone by – from goal celebrations, trophy lifts and 500,000 Reds at the parade.

 

Salah and the Kop

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 18, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Mohamed Salah is not shy in whipping off his shirt for a goal celebration, and we didn’t have to wait long in 2021/22 to see it – the Kop got a good show!

Although against Crystal Palace it was premature as Salah had thought he’d broken Didier Drogba’s Premier League record as the highest African goalscorer, a slight miscalculation on his part.

But the former Chelsea man’s record of 104 was soon broken at Old Trafford…

 

Thiago’s wonder strike

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 24, 2021: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara celebrates after scoring the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 5 game between Liverpool FC and FC Porto at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Voted as the Champions League Goal of the Tournament, there was no way Thiago‘s celebration against Porto could be passed up after that stunning goal.

The Spaniard called it “a special goal” but the list of superlatives is endless for the strike, it hit the back of the net like a rocket and have we decided if it skimmed the grass?

 

Red mist over Goodison

2H8R9KA A smoke flare lands on the pitch as Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their side's third goal during the Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Picture date: Wednesday December 1, 2021.

From the first minute to the last, the derby at Goodison delivered it all as Liverpool ran out convincing 4-1 victors and conjured up one of the best photos of the season after Salah’s second goal.

A piece of art.

 

Origi’s 90+4′ at Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 4, 2021: Liverpool's Divock Origi (C) celebrates with team-mates Trent Alexander-Arnold (L) and Mohamed Salah (R) after scoring an injury time winning goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Cometh the hour, cometh the man, cometh the Divock Origi.

Liverpool needed a late winner and Klopp looked no further than the No. 27, who duly delivered to add yet another moment to his legend.

He’s going to be dearly missed.

 

Gordon’s record-breaking first

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 9, 2022: Liverpool's Kaide Gordon celebrates after scoring the first equalising goal during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Shrewsbury Town FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

While the photo documents Kaide Gordon‘s first Liverpool goal, against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup, it also signifies the importance of the young players to what unfolded throughout the season.

Seven academy players debuted for Klopp’s team this season and made an impression, the future is bright.

 

The Old Trafford rout

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the fifth goal, completing his hat-trick, during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Not one, not two, three or four, but five-nil – it was a day to remember back in October as Liverpool served up a thumping for Man United.

Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and a hat-trick for Salah sealed the emphatic win, while Ibrahima Konate made his presence felt in more ways than one – one of the greatest away days under Klopp.

 

Klopp’s passion

Jurgen Klopp celebration, fist pump, shouting, The Kop, Anfield (PA Media / Alamy)

We definitely weren’t deprived of Klopp’s fist pumps this season, whether that be in Europe, on the road in England or at Anfield.

Always burning with emotion and sometimes with some trickery making us think they weren’t going to happen before dipping his shoulder and running back, we just couldn’t get enough.

This particular image came after the narrow 1-0 win over West Ham, Klopp’s reaction spoke volumes.

 

‘Oh, he wears the No. 20’

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 16, 2022: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Talk about up close and personal!

It was that man again, Diogo Jota, causing all sorts of pain for Arsenal and what a joy to behold as the travelling Kop sang his chant throughout the night.

‘Oh, his name is Diogo’

 

A goalscoring return for Elliott!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 6th, 2022: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC and Cardiff City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

After five months on the sidelines with a nasty ankle injury, Harvey Elliott returned in style by scoring his first goal for the club at the Kop end against Cardiff in the FA Cup.

All the hard work to get back on the pitch was rewarded, what a moment it was for the boyhood Red.

 

Kelleher’s League Cup moment

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 27, 2022: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson (L) and goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher celebrate with the trophy after winning the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There are so many incredible moments captured in time from this League Cup final triumph, but this one speaks volumes of the role Caoimhin Kelleher played in the triumph.

A moment between the captain and his goalkeeper, one to be treasured.

 

Alisson mocks Pickford

This one may not be in high definition, but it’s an image that cannot be overlooked when discussing the best of the season.

Alisson taking the mick out of Jordan Pickford was delightful, using his own time-wasting tactic against the Everton ‘keeper at the most perfect of times at Anfield, iconic.

 

The FA Cup gets the Henderson treatment

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson and his team-mates celebrate with the trophy after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

One to bring an instant smile to your face, the 16-year wait for an FA Cup triumph came to an end with another nerve-shredding penalty shootout.

Kostas Tsimikas was the hero that day as Wembley again turned red as Klopp and co. completed the set!

 

Anfield South

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool supporters celebrate after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There is not much more that needs to be said of this FA Cup final image, it’s truly magnificent.

 

A night under the Anfield lights

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 13, 2022: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and SL Benfica at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Anfield sent Liverpool to Villarreal with a 2-0 advantage in the Champions League semi-finals and while they would make a hard go of it in Spain, the home leg was one to savour.

Jordan Henderson triggered the opener before Sadio Mane added a welcome buffer, and it’s clear to see the importance was not lost on the players at the time.

A photo you can hear.

 

500,000 Reds welcome Liverpool home

2JACCCW The Liverpool mens and women's team buses during the trophy parade in Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday May 29, 2022.

The players and manager were worried what the reception was to be like after the disappointment of Paris, but they needn’t have ever been concerned as Liverpool showed up, and then some.

An estimated 500,000 Reds lined the streets of the parade route in scenes that lifted the entire club, setting the foundations for what is still to come.

Liverpool Football Club is so very special.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments