Liverpool’s season was one to remember, a relentless and joyous experience as Jurgen Klopp‘s men lifted two trophies and kept a shot at history alive until the final day.

The 2021/22 season was exhausting for completely different reasons to that of 2020/21, with a 63-game campaign taking us all on an emotional rollercoaster from start to finish.

Klopp’s men delivered moments and memories to cherish and while it did not end with another piece of silverware alongside the League Cup and FA Cup, nothing can be taken away from this group of players.

Here, we take a look at our favourite photos from the remarkable season gone by – from goal celebrations, trophy lifts and 500,000 Reds at the parade.

Salah and the Kop

Mohamed Salah is not shy in whipping off his shirt for a goal celebration, and we didn’t have to wait long in 2021/22 to see it – the Kop got a good show!

Although against Crystal Palace it was premature as Salah had thought he’d broken Didier Drogba’s Premier League record as the highest African goalscorer, a slight miscalculation on his part.

But the former Chelsea man’s record of 104 was soon broken at Old Trafford…

Thiago’s wonder strike

Voted as the Champions League Goal of the Tournament, there was no way Thiago‘s celebration against Porto could be passed up after that stunning goal.

The Spaniard called it “a special goal” but the list of superlatives is endless for the strike, it hit the back of the net like a rocket and have we decided if it skimmed the grass?

Red mist over Goodison

From the first minute to the last, the derby at Goodison delivered it all as Liverpool ran out convincing 4-1 victors and conjured up one of the best photos of the season after Salah’s second goal.

A piece of art.

Origi’s 90+4′ at Wolves

Cometh the hour, cometh the man, cometh the Divock Origi.

Liverpool needed a late winner and Klopp looked no further than the No. 27, who duly delivered to add yet another moment to his legend.

He’s going to be dearly missed.

Gordon’s record-breaking first

While the photo documents Kaide Gordon‘s first Liverpool goal, against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup, it also signifies the importance of the young players to what unfolded throughout the season.

Seven academy players debuted for Klopp’s team this season and made an impression, the future is bright.

The Old Trafford rout

Not one, not two, three or four, but five-nil – it was a day to remember back in October as Liverpool served up a thumping for Man United.

Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and a hat-trick for Salah sealed the emphatic win, while Ibrahima Konate made his presence felt in more ways than one – one of the greatest away days under Klopp.

Klopp’s passion

We definitely weren’t deprived of Klopp’s fist pumps this season, whether that be in Europe, on the road in England or at Anfield.

Always burning with emotion and sometimes with some trickery making us think they weren’t going to happen before dipping his shoulder and running back, we just couldn’t get enough.

This particular image came after the narrow 1-0 win over West Ham, Klopp’s reaction spoke volumes.

‘Oh, he wears the No. 20’

Talk about up close and personal!

It was that man again, Diogo Jota, causing all sorts of pain for Arsenal and what a joy to behold as the travelling Kop sang his chant throughout the night.

‘Oh, his name is Diogo’

A goalscoring return for Elliott!

After five months on the sidelines with a nasty ankle injury, Harvey Elliott returned in style by scoring his first goal for the club at the Kop end against Cardiff in the FA Cup.

All the hard work to get back on the pitch was rewarded, what a moment it was for the boyhood Red.

Kelleher’s League Cup moment

There are so many incredible moments captured in time from this League Cup final triumph, but this one speaks volumes of the role Caoimhin Kelleher played in the triumph.

A moment between the captain and his goalkeeper, one to be treasured.

Alisson mocks Pickford

This one may not be in high definition, but it’s an image that cannot be overlooked when discussing the best of the season.

Alisson taking the mick out of Jordan Pickford was delightful, using his own time-wasting tactic against the Everton ‘keeper at the most perfect of times at Anfield, iconic.

The FA Cup gets the Henderson treatment

One to bring an instant smile to your face, the 16-year wait for an FA Cup triumph came to an end with another nerve-shredding penalty shootout.

Kostas Tsimikas was the hero that day as Wembley again turned red as Klopp and co. completed the set!

Anfield South

There is not much more that needs to be said of this FA Cup final image, it’s truly magnificent.

A night under the Anfield lights

Anfield sent Liverpool to Villarreal with a 2-0 advantage in the Champions League semi-finals and while they would make a hard go of it in Spain, the home leg was one to savour.

Jordan Henderson triggered the opener before Sadio Mane added a welcome buffer, and it’s clear to see the importance was not lost on the players at the time.

A photo you can hear.

500,000 Reds welcome Liverpool home

The players and manager were worried what the reception was to be like after the disappointment of Paris, but they needn’t have ever been concerned as Liverpool showed up, and then some.

An estimated 500,000 Reds lined the streets of the parade route in scenes that lifted the entire club, setting the foundations for what is still to come.

Liverpool Football Club is so very special.