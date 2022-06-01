Liverpool’s players performed at a remarkably high level throughout the 2021/22 season, but who was deemed to be the Reds’ star individual?

That’s it for another year, with Jurgen Klopp‘s men having to settle for two trophies in the end.

It was a fantastic season for Liverpool, despite their eventual Premier League and Champions League disappointments, with so many heroes playing their part.

Eight of This Is Anfield’s regular contributors have provided their marks for each player and an overall average has been worked out, with ties decided by the number of games played.

Here are the results…

(NB. Players must have made at least 10 appearances)

14. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Starts (Sub): 17 (12)

Average Rating: 6

It’s no great surprise to see Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain finish bottom of the pile, in what was surely his final season as a Liverpool player.

The 28-year-old never really got going in 2021/22, producing too many forgettable performances that ended with him trudging off after being substituted.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s last appearance of the season came back on March 20, as Jurgen Klopp lost faith in the midfielder.

Time for a fresh challenge.

=13. Harvey Elliott

Starts (Sub): 6 (5)

Average Rating: 6.87

It was undoubtedly a positive season for Harvey Elliott, but one that ended up being defined by a horrific broken leg in September.

Until that point, the 19-year-old had almost been a regular in the Reds’ midfield, starting three Premier League games and looking the part.

It was understandable that Elliott was used sparingly upon his return, however, as huge matches arrived and the teenager was still finding his feet.

=13. Curtis Jones

Starts (Sub): 18 (9)

Average Rating: 6.87

Curtis Jones continues to be a little divisive among Liverpool fans, but the positives certainly outweighed the negatives in 2021/22.

The 21-year-old’s best form came in the first half of the campaign, with a key goal scored away to Brentford and an exceptional performance produced in Porto when he bagged two assists.

Like Elliott, his playing time was more sparse during the business end of the season, with Klopp trusting more experienced players.

=12. Divock Origi

Starts (Sub): 5 (13)

Average Rating: 7

Goodbye, sweet prince!

Divock Origi departs Anfield this summer after providing us with two more great moments, in what was an otherwise quiet year.

The last-gasp winner at Wolves was one of the season’s high points, while he again broke Everton hearts with a goal in front of the Kop.

Onto AC Milan – expect fireworks…

=12. James Milner

Starts (Sub): 14 (25)

Average Rating: 7

The evergreen James Milner showed signs of his age in 2021/22, but he still played his part in a memorable season for Liverpool.

While the legs aren’t as quick as they once were, the 36-year-old was often a dependable figure off the substitutes’ bench, and he silenced the doubters with some big performances from the start, making 39 appearances overall.

A one-year deal could come Milner’s way in the next month or so – it makes sense to give him one final season in a Reds shirt, such is his influence in the dressing room.

11. Joe Gomez

Starts (Sub): 11 (10)

Average Rating: 7.12

Has Joe Gomez played his last game for Liverpool?

That remains to be seen, but the defender had a frustrating campaign, having to settle for being the fourth-choice centre-back.

Only four league starts came his way in his comeback season, but that was through little fault of his own and he was a reliable figure when called upon across two positions.

The hope is that Gomez stays, although the lure of being a regular elsewhere could be too great to turn down.

10. Roberto Firmino

Starts (Sub): 17 (18)

Average Rating: 7.25

There is no doubt that Roberto Firmino‘s best days are behind him and this was a season that saw him blow hot and cold.

His touch, energy and all-round influence aren’t what they once were, but he remains an important squad player moving forward.

A tally of 11 goals and five assists in 17 starts is a strong return, in fairness, but there were too many underwhelming displays thrown in.

=9. Takumi Minamino

Starts (Sub): 9 (15)

Average Rating: 7.75

Takumi Minamino was arguably Liverpool’s most underrated player of 2021/22, considering the impact he made in the domestic cups.

Without him, there may well have been no trophies at all.

The Japanese forward scored some huge goals in both the League Cup and FA Cup, such as the stoppage-time equaliser at home to Leicester in the former, not to mention a brilliantly-taken league strike away to Southampton last month.

Like a few squad players, Minamino could leave this summer, but it would be preferable if he stayed put.

=9. Kostas Tsimikas

Starts (Sub): 19 (7)

Average Rating: 7.75

After a horrid first season that involved Covid and injury problems, Kostas Tsimikas came to life at Liverpool in 2021/22.

The Greek proved to be a fantastic understudy to Andy Robertson, not only bringing similar levels of quality on the pitch – five assists in total – but also bucket-loads of character off it.

Tsimikas’ winning penalty in the FA Cup final win over Chelsea was a glorious moment, as he etched his name into Reds folklore.

=8. Naby Keita

Starts (Sub): 25 (15)

Average Rating: 8

At last, Liverpool got a largely injury-free Naby Keita and he enjoyed his best season for Liverpool in the process.

The 27-year-old had some fantastic performances in the autumn, not least in the 5-0 mauling of Man United, and a couple of stunning strikes against Atletico Madrid and Crystal Palace also caught the eye.

Keita’s form tailed off slightly towards the end – his shot in the Champions League final won’t be forgotten for a while – but we saw the real Naby more often than not, pressing relentlessly and using the ball intelligently.

=8. Diogo Jota

Starts (Sub): 39 (16)

Average Rating: 8

Some players can suffer from second-season syndrome, but Diogo Jota had no such issue there.

The Portuguese fired home 21 goals, in all competitions, and he stood tall when Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were off on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

The ruthless strike away to Everton; the League Cup semi-final double at Arsenal; the winner in the FA Cup against Nottingham Forest – Jota’s contribution was huge.

Don’t let a below-par end to the campaign fool you – this was a great effort by him and only Jordan Henderson (57) made more appearances than his 55.

7. Jordan Henderson

Starts (Sub): 43 (14)

Average Rating: 8.12

This wasn’t Henderson’s most vintage campaign, but he improved as it went on.

The captain’s form was patchy early on, but that’s not to say there weren’t key contributions, with outstanding displays in the thrashings of United and Everton, as two memorable assists and a goal came his way.

Henderson was better as No.6 in the spring and his presence grew once the big matches really came along.

He will be 32 by the start of next season, however, and he can’t continue to be a regular week in, week out.

6. Andy Robertson

Starts (Sub): 44 (3)

Average Rating: 8.62

At this point, it’s a genuine shock if Robertson throws in anything less than an eight-out-of-10 showing.

The Scot was again Liverpool’s poster boy for consistency in 2021/22, bringing his perfect blend of defensive resilience and attacking output.

His total of 15 assists matched the more lauded Trent Alexander-Arnold and was only bettered by Mohamed Salah (18), while his opening goal in the Merseyside derby at Anfield was massive.

Klopp surely wouldn’t trade him for any left-back in the world.

=5. Ibrahima Konate

Starts (Sub): 26 (3)

Average Rating: 8.87

If Luis Diaz‘s half-season was impressive, Ibrahima Konate‘s first full year for Liverpool was out of this world.

Few would have expected him to fit so seamlessly into the setup, but in no time at all, the centre-back embodied a young Virgil van Dijk.

When the big Champions League games arrived, Klopp opted for ‘Ibou’ over Joel Matip and he also scored vital goals against Benfica and Man City.

Konate’s potential is enormous and he could become one of the best centre-backs in the world.

=5. Thiago

Starts (Sub): 26 (13)

Average Rating: 8.87

After a hit-and-miss first season at Anfield, this was the must-watch Thiago that has stood out as one of Europe’s best midfielders over the past decade.

For much of the season, the 31-year-old was a monstrous figure in the middle of the park, controlling games, biting into tackles and forming a perfect partnership with Fabinho.

There were typical moments of magic, from the beautiful strike against Porto to the assist at home to Wolves – Liverpool arguably hasn’t had a more aesthetically-pleasing midfielder in decades.

The fact that Thiago wasn’t fully fit during the Champions League final proved key in the end, sadly.

=5. Fabinho

Starts (Sub): 41 (7)

Average Rating: 8.87

Liverpool’s “lighthouse” was again imperious throughout the campaign, more than backing up his reputation as Europe’s premier No. 6.

There were times when Fabinho felt every bit as important as Alisson and Van Dijk in making the Reds so resolute, and he was missed greatly when injured.

Away from the defensive brilliance, the Brazilian chipped in with a surprising tally of eight goals, too, meaning he finished the season in sixth place in the scoring charts.

4. Luis Diaz

Starts (Sub): 18 (8)

Average Rating: 9.00

Virgil van Dijk and Luis Suarez may have something to say, but has there ever been a greater Reds addition in January?

Diaz was a signing that came out of nowhere and it is no exaggeration to say that his arrival not only kept Liverpool’s quadruple dream intact, but gave it added momentum.

Six goals and four assists don’t do justice to the impact Diaz made, with his pace and quality reinvigorating a tired-looking Liverpool attack.

He should only get better as he grows accustomed to the language and fine-tunes his end product.

=3. Joel Matip

Starts (Sub): 42 (1)

Average Rating: 9.12

Matip just edges Konate in the rating stakes, and deservedly so.

Like Keita, it was heartwarming to see the defender stay injury-free and it meant Liverpool saw the very best of their hilarious cult hero.

Classy on the ball, calm in one-on-one situations and dominant in the air – 3.5 aerial duel wins per game in the league – this was Matip’s best season for Liverpool.

The goal at home to Leeds was a thing of beauty.

=3. Trent Alexander-Arnold

Starts (Sub): 47 (0)

Average Rating: 9.12

Another season, yet more Alexander-Arnold mastery down the right flank.

The boyhood Red continued to be Liverpool’s key creative weapon all season long, registering 18 assists and outlining his status as the world’s most exciting full-back.

Was Alexander-Arnold perfect defensively? No. But asking anyone to excel every week in this system is a huge task, especially for such an attack-minded player.

How is he still only 23?

=3. Virgil van Dijk

Starts (Sub): 51 (0)

Average Rating: 9.12

There were fears going into the new campaign surrounding whether or not we would ever see the same Van Dijk again.

In one of the biggest positives of recent years, however, the towering Dutchman again showed that nobody comes close to him in his position.

It look a little time before we saw Van Dijk at absolute full tilt, but post-Christmas his level was as good as ever, as he shone in every facet of his game.

A mammoth 51 starts, which was the most of any outfield player – it has been a remarkable return from a career-threatening injury.

=2. Sadio Mane

Starts (Sub): 46 (5)

Average Rating: 9.50

Mane dipped well below his world-class standards last season, with Covid potentially affecting him more than some realised.

The Senegalese superstar came alive again in 2021/22, however, particularly after Diaz’s arrival, and he was reborn in a new central attacking role.

Mane bagged 23 goals in all competitions, and his Champions League heroics against Benfica and Villarreal mean his 15 goals in the knockout stages put him above any African player ever.

If it is to be goodbye this summer, Liverpool will be losing one of the greatest attacking players in their history.

=2. Alisson

Starts (Sub): 54 (0)

Average Rating: 9.50

Goalkeepers don’t always get the credit they deserve, so it is heartwarming to see Alisson place so high in this list.

He fully merits it, too, following one of the most impressive seasons by a ‘keeper in Premier League history.

So often, Alisson was on-hand to bail Liverpool out in one-on-ones – he saved the Reds over eight goals, in terms of expected saves in those situations – and his speed of thought was always key in the high line.

A player at the peak of his powers – he has a presence that gets into the heads of opponents.

1. Mohamed Salah

Starts (Sub): 45 (6)

Average Rating: 9.62

It’s Salah who takes home the highest average rating and it’s hard to have any qualms with it.

Sure, his level dropped off after his AFCON exploits, but this was still a remarkable season from one of the world’s leading players.

At one point before Christmas, Salah was playing at a level nobody else could touch, scoring Goal of the Season contenders against both City and Watford.

He led the way with 31 goals – that’s now 156 in 254 matches for Liverpool – but his creative brilliance was also outlined by a joint-second-best total of 15 assists.

Here’s hoping Salah is here for many years, at which point he could close in on the likes of Sir Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard in the all-time stakes.