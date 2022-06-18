Tony and his Men’s Wellbeing Walking Group were invited to the AXA Training Centre for their weekly walk, where they were greeted by Andy Robertson.

This Liverpool side have long been in step with the things that matter most to fans, and it was no different this time around from Robertson.

The left-back spoke to several members of the walking group, which was set up with the intention of encouraging more men to keep active while talking about their mental health.

The Scotsman was keen to point out the importance of talking, explaining how some of his team-mates in the Liverpool dressing room have suffered from personal issues.

Tony, the group’s founder, began the initiative when he and a friend met up for a walk during the Covid-19 pandemic. At the time, Tony was recovering from Covid and wanted to improve his health, while his friend was experiencing some personal issues.

The pair started walking regularly before Tony realised there must be other men who would be open to joining them.

Tony wrote to Liverpool FC with the intention of raising awareness for his walking group. The club invited them to the Reds’ training ground for their weekly walk, where they were joined by Robertson.

The Scotland international showed the group around some of the pitches at the AXA, taking selfies and even enjoying a kickabout with some of the members.

“If I look at our changing room, people have been through things, and you obviously find the people that you’re comfortable talking with, and once you do that, it’s like a relief off your shoulders, if something’s eating you up,” Robertson said in a video published by Liverpool FC.

“It’s become my little baby, sort of thing, I’m proud of it and where it’s going and where it’s headed,” founder Tony explained.

“Loads of people are asking, ‘Is the walk on, is the walk on? We’ll be there’.”

The walk concluded with Robertson handing Tony a note which revealed that Liverpool FC and NIVEA MEN would use their platforms to raise awareness of the group, with Tony hoping similar initiatives can be set up in other areas.

Another heartwarming surprise for such an incredibly important initiative.