Liverpool are expected to finalise a £4 million move for Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay this summer, but what can fans expect from the 18-year-old Scot?

Following deals for Fabio Carvalho and Ben Doak, the Reds are due to add another youngster to their ranks in the early weeks of the summer.

Reports in Scotland and England both relay news of Liverpool’s interest in Ramsay, who has already made 39 appearances for Aberdeen, scoring once and assisting nine times in 33 games this term.

Liverpool are set to bid around £4 million for the teenager, with there not likely to be any snags in the process as Ramsay is eager to move to Merseyside.

He serves as part of a youth recruitment drive within Jurgen Klopp‘s squad, but as such less is known about him as a player.

To get the lowdown on Ramsay and his expected move to Liverpool, This Is Anfield spoke to Football Scotland’s deputy editor Mark Hendry (@mhendry92).

What would Liverpool be getting in Calvin Ramsay?

He is a young lad with bags of potential.

He’s only 18 years old but has been Aberdeen’s first choice at right-back all season.

That’s a good deal of experience in a highly competitive league, where he has played at Celtic Park and Ibrox, so he knows the pressures of playing in big games.

Liverpool obviously don’t need a new No. 1 right-back, but a move for Ramsay is a smart one considering the promise he has and the potential sell-on value down the line – if he continues on the same trajectory.

Do you think he’d suit the style of Klopp’s Liverpool?

Liverpool are obviously a strong, attack-minded side and Ramsay fits that bill.

He’s pacy and likes to gallop forward down the flank and chuck balls into the box.

At this time he definitely doesn’t have the same crossing accuracy or class as Trent Alexander-Arnold, but he makes up for that in willingness to run and tackle, which I reckon also suits the Reds’ style.

Are there any areas Ramsay can improve on?

He’s still young as we’ve mentioned, so for a defender he could probably do with putting on a few pounds of muscle.

That is, of course, if he does want to duke it out with Premier League quality attackers week in, week out.

Defensively he’s solid, but he could benefit from rounding out his game with perhaps a bulkier frame.

Decision-making is also a quality he has but, again, it could be fine-tuned to ready himself for first-team football in the Premier League.

The deal is being touted as £4m – is that good value?

I believe £4 million would be a steal for Calvin Ramsay.

The kid has a really promising future and Liverpool, if they treat him right and give him a chance of making it, could reap the benefits from that transfer down the line.

A lot of clubs have been monitoring Calvin for some time – and he’s playing in Scotland, imagine the financial possibilities if he proves he can cut it down south.

We’ve seen it time and time again. Andy Robertson is now one of if not the best left-backs in the world. Kieran Tierney is another who is genuinely world class.

And that’s just Scottish homegrown lads. Take Virgil van Dijk, for example. He was excellent for Celtic and left for just £12.5 million or so…now look at him!

Scottish football clubs, I feel, have had enough of being taken advantage of in the transfer market and I think Aberdeen are the latest in a long line to hold out for what they feel is right.

I don’t believe £4 million would be a drop in the ocean to Liverpool either, so the business is there to be done.

Is there a sense he could challenge for a spot at Liverpool?

It’s too early for Ramsay to start for Liverpool, I’ll say that for certain.

Don’t get me wrong, if he were to start in an early FA Cup round or two with Trent resting, I could see that and I could honestly see him doing well.

I don’t think he’d be fazed, either, by coming up against anyone in the Premier League at all should Jurgen Klopp decide to give him a chance.

But if we’re just straight shooting between Calvin and Trent the difference is, at this moment in time, night and day.

Ramsay has just recently earned a Scotland under-21 call-up while Trent is obviously the best English choice for his position.

But Alexander-Arnold is only 23 and may not be around at Anfield forever.

Calvin Ramsay – again, if coached and treated correctly – could potentially become a very able deputy with a view to fighting it out for a jersey.

• Thanks again to Mark Hendry for the lowdown on Calvin Ramsay. Follow Mark on Twitter @mhendry92 and Football Scotland @Football_Scot