With Sadio Mane leaving Liverpool after a legendary six years, Mohamed Salah is among the players to have paid tribute to their outgoing team-mate.

Mane has officially made the jump from Liverpool to Bayern Munich after a protracted transfer that saw the two clubs agree a deal worth up to £35.1 million.

It is a sad day at Anfield, with the No. 10 proving invaluable in the six years since his arrival from Southampton in 2016.

Jurgen Klopp described Mane as “one of Liverpool’s greatest ever players,” saying of his revolution at the club: “Sadio made it all possible.”

He has been revered by supporters, too, with the consensus being that in 269 appearances, in which he scored 120 goals, laid on 48 assists and won six trophies, he has cemented himself as a club legend.

Now Salah has joined the tributes to his long-term attacking foil, taking to Twitter to laud Mane on his exit from Merseyside:

It’s been quite a ride! Thank you for all the good times and I wish you all the best in your new adventure! You will be missed by all of us. pic.twitter.com/zndPry1mfg — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 22, 2022

It flies in the face of the depiction of Salah and Mane as contenders in attack, rather than team-mates, with their shared determination sparking accusations of a frayed relationship at times.

Salah was not the only Liverpool player to honour the 30-year-old, either, with Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas using their Instagram stories to bid farewell:

It is a fond farewell for Mane, rather than a bitter one, with the forward giving everything in his six seasons at Anfield – and, in his words, achieving everything too.

With the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup won, he has joined Bayern for a “new challenge.”

And in his exit interview with LFCTV, he revealed how he had already said his goodbyes in a “long text” to his team-mates.

“I sent a long text to say goodbye to everybody, which is normal,” he said.

“They were sad, as I was, but it is part of life. We just have to accept it.”