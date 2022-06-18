Joe Gomez is not short of suitors after a season in which he made just 11 starts for Liverpool, but he is still expected to sign a new contract this summer.

Gomez found himself on the periphery last term, having lost his place in the starting lineup due to a long-term injury in 2020/21, settling as fourth-choice centre-back.

The 25-year-old dropped behind Joel Matip and new signing Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order, and ended the campaign filling in for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

There would have been no surprise, then, if Gomez had decided to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window, with two years left on his current contract.

Aston Villa and Newcastle are among the clubs to have already been linked with a move for the Reds’ No. 12, with the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe reporting that there has been “plenty of Premier League interest.”

Back in December, it was even claimed that Real Madrid were monitoring his situation.

But Bascombe reiterates that Gomez is instead “expected to sign a new Liverpool contract,” as he plots to challenge for a starting spot again in 2022/23.

It is suggested that the Englishman will put pen to paper during pre-season – which is often when the club finalises new deals for players to avoid distractions during other key points in the campaign.

Last summer saw Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and Fabinho all agree fresh terms during pre-season, while Harvey Elliott, Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian signed prior.

Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson and Nat Phillips extended their deals in the weeks following the curtain-raiser.

Meanwhile, the Liverpool Echo‘s Theo Squires has reported a new club interested in the £17 million-valued Takumi Minamino.

Atalanta are said to have joined Monaco, Lyon, Wolves, Fulham, Southampton and Leeds in opening talks with the forward’s agent, who is presiding over a likely exit.