Jurgen Klopp has detailed why Liverpool were so convinced in spending £6.5 million for right-back Calvin Ramsay, with “lots to like” about the young Scot.

Liverpool initially seemed set to pay considerably less for Ramsay, but Aberdeen held firm and negotiated a club-record deal worth up to £6.5 million for the 18-year-old.

It is the lowest fee the Reds have paid for any of their three signings this summer, but it underlines their belief in Ramsay as a player who can step into the first-team squad.

Speaking on the unveiling of his new No. 22, Klopp explained the qualities he sees and his potential to develop at Anfield.

“Calvin is another exciting young player, so we’re very pleased,” he said, having also signed 22-year-old Darwin Nunez and 19-year-old Fabio Carvalho this summer.

“He has bags of potential.

“He is only 18 years old at the moment, although turns 19 soon and already has a decent number of first-team appearances for a defender of his age.

“He is athletic, smart, confident, with good technical ability and – always crucial – is eager to learn. So there’s lots to like.

“Experiences of European and U21 international football have been really important for him and his development, too.”

Ramsay joins Liverpool knowing that he has the world’s best right-back to contend with in Trent Alexander-Arnold, and it is unlikely he will unseat the No. 66 any time soon.

It stands to reason, then, that Klopp is urging “patience” with the new arrival, as he looks to begin work from day one of pre-season on July 4.

“Signing so early in the window is fantastic for him as it means he’ll be with us for pre-season,” the manager added.

“That helps so much, particularly for a younger signing coming to us.

“He and we will have patience with each other. I think we have proved ours is the ideal environment to nurture and harness the qualities and talent of a young player.

“So we’re all really looking forward to working with him and seeing him improve and develop.”

In his own interview with LFCTV, Ramsay acknowledged Klopp’s commitment to youth as one of driving factors behind choosing Liverpool over fellow suitors such as Leeds, Bologna and Sassuolo.

The teenager also noted the importance of pre-season as he looks to “put his mark down” and earn a place.

“There’s been a lot of young players who have played, the likes of Trent and Harvey as well, and there’s a lot more,” he said.

“There’s obviously a pathway here, that’s one of the reasons why I chose it as well.

“It’s not just a massive club – they give young players chances in the first team.

“So if I can come in pre-season, put my mark down, then there’s no reason why I can’t push to get in the first-team squad.”