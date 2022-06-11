Liverpool are closing in on Darwin Nunez, with the Reds and Benfica not far off from “striking an agreement” for the forward, with the deal now only needing the finishing touches.

It’s only a matter of time before the 22-year-old is officially a Liverpool player, with a deal moving forward at a rapid pace.

On Saturday there have been reports of Nunez missing Uruguay’s clash with Panama to finalise his move, which remains to be seen if it’s true, while others talked of negotiations being ongoing.

Now, the reliable David Lynch has reported that “Liverpool putting the finishing touches to a deal with Benfica,” with “some details to iron out.”

Those details pertain to the add-ons and the figure Benfica are guaranteed to receive, with up £68 million expected as the initial fee, with up to a further £17 million for various add-ons.

It is a deal that could see Virgil van Dijk no longer lay claim to Liverpool’s club-record transfer fee, with £75 million parted with for the defender in 2018.

Lynch goes on to say that the “clubs [are] close to striking an agreement,” with personal terms with Nunez already agreed for what is expected to be a five-year contract.

The 22-year-old scored 34 goals in 41 games for Benfica in 2021/22 and could be one of two transfers in quick succession, with Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay also expected to join for £4 million.